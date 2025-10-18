CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored for Week 7

CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson are arguably the two best wide receivers in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, count on them to secure a win in Week 7 of the 2025 season.
Lamb has played only three games this season due to body issues, but he's working to return to his best version and shine with the 2-3-1 Cowboys. Jefferson returns from the bye week and is set to continue to play at a high level with the Vikings, who face the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday.
Are you trying to pick between them? Stay tuned.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson: Who should you start?
CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook in Week 7
CeeDee Lamb hasn't taken the field since Week 3, when the Cowboys lost 31-14 to the Chicago Bears. Lamb played just seven snaps against the NFC North team before picking up an injury. He was upgraded on Friday after being a limited participant in each practice session this week and is set to return against the Eagles.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Lamb has caught 16 passes on 24 targets, racking up 222 yards. He will clash against a team that has allowed 21.67 fantasy points to wide receivers, while Lamb is projected to score 19.1 points, per Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer.
Justin Jefferson fantasy outlook in Week 7
Justin Jefferson and the Vikings entered the bye week after beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. The former No. 22 overall pick continues to shine as one of the top wide receivers in the league. The challenge will be hard, but Jefferson can cause damage to the Eagles' defense after the Giants beat the defending Super Bowl champion in Week 6.
Jefferson is projected to score 19.9 points this week against a team that has allowed 19.33 points to the position. The Vikings star will take on a big challenge, as the Eagles are eager to go back to winning ways and make a statement against Minnesota.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson final verdict
This is a matchup as close as they come. Both Lamb and Jefferson are solid options at their positions, but only one can get the call. Considering that Lamb is coming back from injury, Justin Jefferson appears to be the best option here.
The Vikings have relied on their star receiver this season and Sunday's game doesn't seem to be different.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.