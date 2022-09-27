Create

"Same left hand that took the phone from his girlfriend during the draft” - CeeDee Lamb's incredible one-hand TD catch has NFL fans buzzing

CeeDee Lamb's one-hand grab reminds Ryan Clark of WR's infamous draft moment | Image Credit: NFL and Bleacher Report/Twitter
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb pulled off one of the catches of the year in his team's 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

With the game tied at 13-13 midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had a 1st-and-goal from the one-yard line. Despite finding plenty of success on the ground with Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys called for a pass to Lamb.

Quarterback Cooper Rush threw a lofted ball in tight coverage, but Lamb managed to haul it in with one hand for a touchdown that put the Cowboys in the driver's seat. Watch the play below:

CEEDEE LAMB ONE-HANDED FOR THE LEAD 😱 @_CeeDeeThree📺: #DALvsNYG on ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/DAL-vs-NYG https://t.co/p8ZJTYNkyv

Fans and analysts alike were in awe of Lamb's incredible catch. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Now that’s the kind of catch that someone makes wearing 88!!! twitter.com/nfl/status/157…
🔥🔥🔥🔥 bounce back twitter.com/nfl/status/157…
Himothy lamb
HE IS HIM twitter.com/nfl/status/157…
CeeDee lamb when he looked at twitter during half time https://t.co/tWAiAFgvJ0
Ceedee Lamb i am so sorry https://t.co/W7OE3DYM47
ceedee lamb fantasy owners rn https://t.co/70TMcVEuN1
LAMB JUST LEVELED UP INTO AN ALPHA BEFORE OUR EYES
BEFORE YOU BECOME A GOAT YOU MUST BE A LAMB

But the best reaction of the night came from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. While breaking down the play post-game, the former NFL safety said:

“This is the same left hand that took the phone from his girlfriend during the draft.”
“This is the same left hand that took the phone from his girlfriend during the draft”Ryan Clark never forgets anything. https://t.co/uCdG7NZuWw

CeeDee Lamb goes viral on his draft night.

During the 2020 NFL draft, CeeDee Lamb was in his living room along with his family and his girlfriend as he waited for a team to call him and inform him that he had been picked.

Lamb had two phones in his hand and received a call on one of them. While he was talking on the phone, his girlfriend, Crymson Rose, took the other phone from his hand, but the wide receiver instinctively grabbed at it before gesturing disapprovingly at something she said. Watch the iconic moment below:

Never forget this CeeDee Lamb draft moment 💀https://t.co/CKorqkmOn3

Rose later clarified that Lamb's agent was facetiming the receiver while he was on another call, so she decided to pick it up herself:

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh twitter.com/ShaynaHarris_/…

CeeDee Lamb also clarified that he wasn't hiding anything from his girlfriend:

"Y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat"
y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 twitter.com/overtime/statu…

While the video wasn't what fans on the internet perceived it to be, it was an iconic NFL draft moment and will live in infamy forever.

