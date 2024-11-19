CeeDee Lamb stats tonight: Cowboys WR's receiving yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Texans on MNF

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott received new contracts this offseason with the hope that they would make the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl contenders. But when the Houston Texans came to visit in Week 11, even the most optimistic Dallas fan would not have been thinking about that.

It has been a disaster of a season for Jerry Jones' team and they had a 3-6 record before facing Houston at home, where they have lost every single match in 2024.

Dak Prescott did not play this game as he is recovering from a hamstring injury that will see him sit out the rest of the season. CeeDee Lamb was available but he has cut a frustrated figure at most times this year. He has 681 yards with more than half the season gone and much lower than what he would have expected when the Cowboys gave him an improved deal.

Here's how his night went against the Texans in Week 11 of the 2024 season.

CeeDee Lamb's stats today vs. Texans

Below is a summary of CeeDee Lambs's stats for the Cowboys against the Texans in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season:

Targets: 12

Receptions: 8

Yards: 93

AVG: 11.6

TD: 0

LNG: 29

CeeDee Lamb was the biggest offensive star available for Dallas in this match and it was no surprise that Cooper Rush would look to find him on most plays on his first reads. The backup quarterback needed his wide receiver to keep the score moving and accordingly, Mike McCarthy kept calling plays to link them up wherever possible, even though there was rustiness in that connection.

However, the Texans knew that as well and kept targeting Lamb for the highest coverage on every play. A good reference of how the wide receiver's game went could be seen from the fact that it took him seven receptions to record 64 yards. That is less than 10 yards per catch, much lower than the average he has recorded this season. For comparison, KeVontae Turpin had the same yardage on one reception and scored a touchdown.

Lamb tried gamely to soldier on even when the chips were down. One particular play with the Cowboys backed up near their own endzone had him make a catch with two defenders in close attention. It was the perfect encapsulation of Dallas' game strategy that involved getting the ball to him even if he was being marked because nobody else could do what he could on offense.

That gave the home team a first down but Cooper Rush fumbled instead of building on it. Despite the wide receiver's best effort, the Texans' defense picked it up and scored a touchdown.

Another statistical record that stood out at the beginning of the fourth quarter was that Lamb had more than half the receiving yards of the entire team excluding the scoring pass to Turpin. He alone was outscoring all the other players on pass-catching duties.

The Cowboys lost again with the defense showing a soft touch at crucial moments and the offense struggling with the starting quarterback injured. None of this was a surprise but it would have been much worse if CeeDee Lamb was not trying his best to keep his team competitive against the Texans.

