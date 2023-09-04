CeeDee Lamb or Stefon Diggs: Who should I draft for my fantasy football team in 2023?

CeeDee Lamb and Stefon Diggs have been chosen for multiple Pro Bowls. Lamb was a part of the NFC squads of 2021 and 2022 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Diggs rplayed for the Buffalo Bills in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 AFC squads.

As two of the top wideouts in the game, both are high-value fantasy football targets. They have racked up receiving yards over the last two seasons and have helped their squads reach the NFL playoffs. Therefore, determining the better asset in fantasy is hard to decide.

A slim difference between Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb

These wide receivers had comparable numbers from last season. Stefon Diggs finished his third season in Buffalo with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Despite their stellar performances in 2022, their teams fell short of a Super Bowl stint. Lamb and the Cowboys suffered elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers for the second straight year. Though they ranked fourth in points per game during the regular season, they only had 12 points against the Niners during the 2022 NFC Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, Diggs and the Bills collapsed against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. The wide receiver expressed frustration on the sidelines when he felt he wasn’t getting enough tries. His emotions spilled over during the 2023 offseason when he initially did not report during the Bills minicamp. But he will run it back with Buffalo before his four-year, $96 million extension kicks in.

It’s a win-win situation between Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb

Several factors might affect the production of CeeDee Lamb and Stefon Diggs in 2023. A potential breakout season from Gabe Davis and Dalton Kincaid’s addition might reduce Diggs’ numbers. Quarterback Josh Allen scrambling for rushing yards won’t help Diggs either, especially with Devin Singletary gone.

Conversely, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays again after former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Adding Brandin Cooks also gives Dak Prescott another target if Lamb is double-teamed.

Despite these subplots, Diggs has a slight edge because he has a better situation at quarterback. As always, a wide receiver’s performance depends highly on the man behind center, and Allen is of a higher tier than Prescott.

The difference, though, isn’t much because of their elite talent. Diggs is projected to have 1,200-1,300 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Lamb may finish with 1,300-1,400 yards and eight touchdowns. They are worthy of being the WR1 in fantasy football teams, especially if Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill are off the board.

Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb are both valuable weapons, whether for standard, points-per-reception, or half-PPR leagues. But if you’re playing dynasty football, Lamb has tremendous upside, given that he’s six years younger than Diggs. The WR1 for the Bills may have two or three Pro Bowl-level seasons left before the slide starts.