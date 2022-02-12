"Lot of people are leaving" - CeeDee Lamb responds to Cowboys potentially losing Amari Cooper and several other stars in free agency

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on the NBC Sports show Pro Football Talk Live, saying he was unsure about the Cowboys' future. The receiver has heard the outside conjecture about fellow Dallas receiver Amari Cooper possibly not returning to the team for the 2022 season.

He responded by saying he was not certain about what was going on right now and was puzzled by all the outside talks:

“Honestly, I have no clue about what’s going on right now. I’m kind of confused about these (outside) talks. They say a lot of people are leaving… You never know. What if we get the band back together?”

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract back in 2020 with Dallas. In 2022, the receiver will get a base salary of $20 million, while possessing a $22 million cap hit and a dead cap value of $6,000,000.

This year, there is a possible out of Cooper’s contract for owner Jerry Jones and Executive Vice President, CEO and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones.

There could be a chance that the team cuts the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, if they cannot find a trade partner. Teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns would likely be suitors for the eight-year NFL veteran.

Cooper was traded to the Cowboys back in the 2018 NFL season from the then-Oakland Raiders nine games into that season. In 56 games with Dallas, he has 3,893 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns.

He is ninth in franchise history with 3,893 yards. This season, Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

Lamb has played two seasons with Dallas after being drafted 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. He had 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.

In his sophomore season this year, Lamb had 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

He led the team in receiving yards and was tied for second in touchdown catches with receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. this season.

There is a good chance that 22-year-old Lamb will enter the upcoming season as the Cowboys’ number one receiver, especially if Cooper ends up going somewhere else. We will see what the team decides to do with Cooper this offseason.

