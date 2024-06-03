CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?

Justin Jefferson was just paid handsomely, becoming the most well-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by the Minnesota Vikings. CeeDee Lamb is on deck for an extension and figures to be paid extremely well, too. He will presumably want more than Jefferson, but does his performance with the Dallas Cowboys necessitate that?

Whenever someone gets paid, everyone in that position afterward reaps the benefits. The talent comparison isn't as important as the timing of the extension. With Jefferson resetting the market, everyone else will get more than they probably would have. Their agents will negotiate, but will Lamb's agent convince the Cowboys that he's worth more than Jefferson? Here's what the stats say.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat comparison

Justin Jefferson has thus far made three Pro Bowl teams and been the Offensive Player of the Year once (2022). He also has one All-Pro nod to through four seasons in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb has the same number of Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods. However, he is without a league-wide accolade like the OPOY award Jefferson has through the same number of seasons.

Lamb has played six more games than Jefferson, but that is close enough to consider counting stats. Here are Lamb's:

395 catches

5,145 yards

32 TDs

247 first downs

69.5% catch rate

318 rushing yards

3 rushing TDs

Here are Jefferson's:

392 catches

5,899 yards

30 TDs

264 first downs

68.1% catch rate

28 rushing yards

1 Rushing TD

All in all, these two players have been very similar. However, given the slight lack of games played and the fact that he's either right there with Lamb or better in many stats, Jefferson gets the nod.

Justin Jefferson has great stats

Additionally, some context must be applied. Lamb has caught passes from Dak Prescott his entire career. Jefferson did have Kirk Cousins, but he also had to play with Josh Dobbs, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall.

What could CeeDee Lamb's contract extension look like?

Based on Justin Jefferson's extension, the Dallas Cowboys could have to pony up if they're to keep CeeDee Lamb for the future. Lamb will not come cheap, and with the market reset, it could be even worse.

Jefferson signed for $140 million over four years. The Cowboys likely won't have to match that since Jefferson has been heralded as the better wide receiver thus far. Still, it's not always about that.

CeeDee Lamb will be extended soon

Tyreek Hill might get an extension before then, further pushing the market. Either way, Lamb's contract will exceed $125 million in total value. The Cowboys might want a longer term as well.

It is reasonable to expect a five-year, $135 million contract, which makes him a Cowboy for a long time and gives Lamb one of the biggest salaries and contracts for a wide receiver in NFL history.