CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?

CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 03, 2024 17:03 GMT
CeeDee Lamb vs Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?
CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat attack: Which WR comes out on top?

Justin Jefferson was just paid handsomely, becoming the most well-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by the Minnesota Vikings. CeeDee Lamb is on deck for an extension and figures to be paid extremely well, too. He will presumably want more than Jefferson, but does his performance with the Dallas Cowboys necessitate that?

Whenever someone gets paid, everyone in that position afterward reaps the benefits. The talent comparison isn't as important as the timing of the extension. With Jefferson resetting the market, everyone else will get more than they probably would have. Their agents will negotiate, but will Lamb's agent convince the Cowboys that he's worth more than Jefferson? Here's what the stats say.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Justin Jefferson stat comparison

Justin Jefferson has thus far made three Pro Bowl teams and been the Offensive Player of the Year once (2022). He also has one All-Pro nod to through four seasons in the NFL.

also-read-trending Trending

CeeDee Lamb has the same number of Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods. However, he is without a league-wide accolade like the OPOY award Jefferson has through the same number of seasons.

Lamb has played six more games than Jefferson, but that is close enough to consider counting stats. Here are Lamb's:

  • 395 catches
  • 5,145 yards
  • 32 TDs
  • 247 first downs
  • 69.5% catch rate
  • 318 rushing yards
  • 3 rushing TDs

Here are Jefferson's:

  • 392 catches
  • 5,899 yards
  • 30 TDs
  • 264 first downs
  • 68.1% catch rate
  • 28 rushing yards
  • 1 Rushing TD

All in all, these two players have been very similar. However, given the slight lack of games played and the fact that he's either right there with Lamb or better in many stats, Jefferson gets the nod.

Justin Jefferson has great stats
Justin Jefferson has great stats

Additionally, some context must be applied. Lamb has caught passes from Dak Prescott his entire career. Jefferson did have Kirk Cousins, but he also had to play with Josh Dobbs, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall.

What could CeeDee Lamb's contract extension look like?

Based on Justin Jefferson's extension, the Dallas Cowboys could have to pony up if they're to keep CeeDee Lamb for the future. Lamb will not come cheap, and with the market reset, it could be even worse.

Jefferson signed for $140 million over four years. The Cowboys likely won't have to match that since Jefferson has been heralded as the better wide receiver thus far. Still, it's not always about that.

CeeDee Lamb will be extended soon
CeeDee Lamb will be extended soon

Tyreek Hill might get an extension before then, further pushing the market. Either way, Lamb's contract will exceed $125 million in total value. The Cowboys might want a longer term as well.

It is reasonable to expect a five-year, $135 million contract, which makes him a Cowboy for a long time and gives Lamb one of the biggest salaries and contracts for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी