Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip on $24 bill and hilariously brags about scoring six TDs on Madden using himself

Former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, known for his generosity, has once again been giving back to those less fortunate.

During a recent visit to Stephanie's Restaurant in North Carolina, the former wideout kindly left the waiter a $1,000 tip. He also took the opportunity to brag about his Madden skills, leaving the following message on the receipt:

"I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself."

This is not the first time that the former NFL star has displayed his charitable nature. Back in May 2020, 'Ochocinco' left another $1,000 tip during a visit to a struggling Florida restaurant which had just reopened following lockdown. Again, he left a short message, this time offering words of encouragement.

"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps, I love you"

On both occasions, Johnson uploaded his good deeds to social media, highlighting the Bible verse "Proverbs 11:25", which reads:

"A generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed"

The owner of the Florida establishment would later take to social media to thank the former wideout for his kindness, writing:

"We would like to thank 'Ochocinco' for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!"

Is Chad Johnson heading to the Hall of Fame?

Is 'Ochocinco' Hall of Fame-bound?

Chad Johnson had an illustrious eleven-year career in the NFL. He was one of the most dominant playmakers in the league. The former second-round pick amassed over 11,000 receiving yards and 766 receptions as was named a first-team All-Pro on three occasions and garnered six Pro Bowl nods.

'Ochocinco' managed to achieve these accolades while operating in a Bengals team that only managed to record two winning seasons in 10 years. Does Johnson deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

"There's three things in life that's certain: Death, Taxes, and 85 will always be open."



However, during his career, he also had a colorful life away from the football field. A domestic battery charge effectively ended his NFL career when he was cut by the Miami Dolphins in 2012. Further run-ins with the law stemming from the incident, which involved his ex-wife, led to him spending a couple of weeks in jail for a probation violation.

