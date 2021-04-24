How many people are in the NFL Hall of Fame?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition of excellence in the NFL. Be it as a player, coach or even an owner, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is home to football's greatest servants, immortalized for their contribution to the sport.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's charter class of 17 members was first enshrined on September 7, 1963. With the election of the class of 2021, there are now 346 members in the Hall of Fame.

The very first Hall of Fame class consisted of eleven players. It included league founders George Halas and Jim Thrope.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame now has a 48-person selection committee who have the essential responsibility of continuing to warrant that new inductees are among the absolute best the game has ever produced.

A player or coach becomes eligible to be indicted in the Hall of Fame's nominations five years after they retire. Quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson became the latest first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees in 2021. Any other contributor, such as a team owner or executive, can be voted in at any time.

BREAKING: Former @Raiders Coach Tom Flores has been selected as a finalist for the Class of 2021. #PFHOF21



More: https://t.co/6mdxwqfj8O pic.twitter.com/AeIl1xdd2s — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 18, 2020

The latest class was announced back in February during the 10th Annual NFL Honors. Here's the full Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021:

Guard Alan Faneca

Coach Tom Flores

Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson

Safety John Lynch

Quarterback Peyton Manning

Contributor Bill Nunn

Wide Receiver Drew Pearson

Cornerback/Safety Charles Woodson

The yearly election meeting capped the year-round selection process. The latest Hall of Famers were picked by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee.

The 2021 class will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame throughout "The Greatest Gathering of Football" inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Advertisement

Which NFL team has the most inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Many franchises have a reputable list of Hall of Famers, some more than others, which doesn't necessarily reflect how great the team is.

The Chicago Bears are one of the very first teams in the league. They boast a league-high 30 Hall of Fame inductees.

The most poignant Hall of Famer in the Chicago Bears franchise is George Halas, who founded the team and was a coach for an outstanding 40 seasons.

HOFer George Halas was born OTD in 1895. Iconic founder & owner of @ChicagoBears. Considered 1 of the original co-founders of @NFL in 1920. pic.twitter.com/oyJjdt377N — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2017

Hall of Famers are rewarded with gold jackets and a 14k gold ring.