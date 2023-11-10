Chad Wheeler verdict: Former Seahawks OL set to face significant punishment for alleged domestic violence

Former Seattle Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler has been found guilty of domestic violence assault. The Southern California alum is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Washington.

According to Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports, Wheeler was found guilty of two counts of assault against a former girlfriend on Thursday, November 10, 2023.

The former NFL offensive lineman was first arrested and charged in 2021. Since then, the justice system has pondered on his case. However, following a long, drawn-out proceeding, the jury found him guilty of both first- and second-degree domestic violence assault. However, he was found not guilty on the charge of unlawful imprisonment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wheeler will be sentenced in December, and the state is said to be seeking the mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Expand Tweet

Chad Wheeler's career earnings

While Chad Wheeler hasn't appeared on an NFL roster since his 2021 release from the Seattle Seahawks, he has earned $1,903,946 in his career.

The versatile offensive lineman earned that after playing for the New York Giants and the Seahawks. Wheeler regularly bounced from the practice squad to the main team, and he saw a reduced role in important games. It's unlikely that he's coming back to the Gridiron anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

Chad Wheeler's career overview

Entering the 2017 NFL Draft, Chad Wheeler was viewed as a day-three draft pick or a potential undrafted free agent pickup. That was mostly due to his history of multiple injuries and off-field incidents.

Eventually, Wheeler went undrafted, and the New York Giants promptly picked him up ahead of the 2017 NFL season. Wheeler then signed a three-year, $1.68 million deal that included $30,000 guaranteed and a signing bonus of $20,000. He remained with the Giants until 2019, eventually getting waived from IR with an injury settlement on September 9.

Wheeler wasn't without a team for long, as the Seattle Seahawks picked up the offensive lineman. However, he was cut from the team on January 27, 2021, after a domestic violence arrest.