NFL: Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler arrested on felony domestic violence

Seattle Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Reports came out that Wheeler choked his girlfriend in what seems to be an attempt of murder. Wheeler was held in jail overnight before posting the $400,000 bond.

#Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler, arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, is not under contract for 2021 and won’t be back in Seattle, source said. The NFL says the matter is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. Details: https://t.co/Qmg2Dl8kiG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Wheeler has spent his NFL career mostly on the practice squad. His first team was the New York Giants, in which he saw the most action.

The team was struggling with Nate Solder and Ereck Flowers' lack of performance. As a result, Wheeler took the starting right tackle position in 2018 and remained there for the rest of the season. He was cut in 2019, before signing with the Seahawks' practice squad.

Wheeler only saw possible action in Week 1 and Week 13 of the 2020 regular season. Outside of that, he stayed on the practice squad of the team.

Chad Wheeler will not return with the Seahawks

It is safe to say that Chad Wheeler's career as an NFL player is likely over. The Seahawks have reportedly already decided not to bring back the 27-year-old tackle, a move that should be expected.

Wheeler reportedly attacked his girlfriend because she refused to "bow down" to him. The 318 lb man became violent to the point where he threw her onto a bed and closed all her airways with his hands.

It eventually left her unconscious, but after regaining consciousness, Wheeler stated to her, "wow, you're still alive."

According to the police report, Wheeler stopped taking medication for his bipolar disorder, which could be linked to his movements toward the victim.

Either way, Chad Wheeler will be severely punished for what he did to his girlfriend. Pictures of the victim have been circulating, but we will leave that to readers to look at them at their own discretion.