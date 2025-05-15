Chargers 2025 NFL schedule release video: 10 hilarious jokes ft. Saquon Barkley haunts Giants, trolling Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, and more

The LA Chargers have fans used to watching masterpieces disguised as schedule release videos. They have been on a terrific run for the past five years or so, delighting fans with their themed videos every season.

After using the popular video game "The Sims" to announce their 2024 season schedule, they repeated the formula but took it to a new level this year.

They went with an even more popular game, "Minecraft," to troll his opponents in the upcoming season. After two years of using anime-inspired videos, they shifted to video games to roast their opponents, delivering remarkable results.

Check out the video below:

10 funniest jokes from the LA Chargers' schedule release video

10) Denver Broncos referred to as Donkeys

Credit: X/chargers

While announcing their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the LA Chargers used their players and conquerors and took 53 donkeys (the team's players) from Broncos territory.

9) Anthony Richardson benching himself during Colts' QB race

Credit: X/chargers

They recalled Anthony Richardson's infamous exit from a game when he felt tired to announce their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

8) Chargers rematch against Texans from the 2024 wild-card round

Credit: X/chargers

The LA Chargers have unfinished business with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. They used Khalil Mack as a revenge-seeker to announce their Week 17 against Stroud and Co.

7) Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef

Credit: X/chargers

The Dallas Cowboys also caught strays, as the Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence offseason beef that ignited when the latter said he would never win a Super Bowl in Dallas was included to announce the Chargers' Week 16 duel against the Lone Star.

6) Saquon Barkley haunting Giants, Daniel Jones parody of "Better Call Saul"

Credit: X/chargers

Credit: X/chargers

The New York Giants, who will host the Chargers in Week 4, were the subject of more than one joke. First, they parodied Daniel Jones with a "Better Call Saul" in which they called the Colts QB "Janiel Dones." More than that, they showed Saquon Barkley as a ghost haunting a Giants fan.

5) Raiders called a poverty franchise

Credit: X/chargers

The LA Chargers' Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was announced, with the Raiders being portrayed as a poverty franchise, contrary to Los Angeles, the Chiefs and Broncos, who had giant properties in the AFC Estates.

4) Eagles fans rallying to defend the tush push

Credit: X/chargers

The duel against the Philadelphia Eagles also gave the Chargers good material to joke with. They used fans and players rallying together to keep the "tush push" legal.

3) Ian Rapaport-Jordan Schultz beef during NFL Combine

Credit: X/chargers

The beef at the 2025 NFL Combine between insiders Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz also made the cut, although it was in a post-credit scene.

2) Chiefs being dominated by Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Credit: X/chargers

The Chargers had no mercy on the Kansas City Chiefs and mocked their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to announce their Week 15 divisional game.

1) Steelers' useless non-losing record under Mike Tomlin

Credit: X/chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his NFL future, were also mocked during their Week 10 matchup presentation.

A couple gets on a rollercoaster that apparently has two destinations: rebuild or contend. Each one takes a cart, only to find out that the result was the same: people don't care. Additionally, they made fun of the team's non-losing season record, which normally only gets them to the wild card round of the playoffs.

