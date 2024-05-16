  • NFL
  Chargers NFL schedule release video: 10 hilarious jokes ft. Aaron Rodgers' alien baby, Travis Kelce elopes with Taylor Swift

Chargers NFL schedule release video: 10 hilarious jokes ft. Aaron Rodgers' alien baby, Travis Kelce elopes with Taylor Swift

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 16, 2024 06:21 GMT
The Chargers
Chargers NFL schedule release video: 10 hilarious jokes ft. Aaron Rodgers' alien baby, Travis Kelce elopes with Taylor Swift

The Los Angeles Chargers are at it again. After two years doing anime-inspired videos that combine roasts at teams with references to hit series like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer, they changed course for the 2024-25 season by using The Sims, EA's highly popular life simulator.

And the social team delivered yet another entertaining piece, full of roasts and references that would amuse fans, whether they support the Chargers or not. Find the video below:

10) Travis Kelce hosts podcast with Jason, elopes with Taylor Swift

The New Heights Expy in the Chargers&#039; video
The New Heights Expy in the Chargers' video
Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift at the window of his house
Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift at the window of his house

By now, everyone should know that Travis Kelce is as famous for dating Taylor Swift as he is for catching Patrick Mahomes' passes. The Chargers take that to new heights (pun completely planned) by showing him hosting a podcast with his elder brother Jason before his singer girlfriend shows up and they take off on her private jet (which for some reason is sitting outside his house).

9) George Pickens recreates 2022 Draft scene

George Pickens stands before a TV
George Pickens stands before a TV

The Pittsburgh Steelers' segment has quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields moving into a house, There, they are welcomed by wide receiver George Pickens, who is wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and full-face mask: the clothes he wore during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Better yet, he is watching the moment he got drafted, with the same pose to boot!

8) Ja'Marr Chase runs a 7/11

Ja&#039;Marr Chase operating a 7/11
Ja'Marr Chase operating a 7/11

Ja'Marr Chase is one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL today, despite his youth. He has been instrumental in turning the Cincinnati Bengals into perennial contenders, thanks to his high-flying, dominant receiving skills.

He is also one of the flashiest players in the league, and it shows in the 7/11 necklace that he occasionally wears. So this video has him run an actual store.

7) Aaron Rodgers gets an alien baby

Aaron Rodgers receiving a radioactive baby at a 5G Tower field
Aaron Rodgers receiving a radioactive baby at a 5G Tower field

Aaron Rodgers is back, but he is not safe from the roast.

The New York Jets quarterback has garnered criticism for his belief in outlandish theories, from his preference for alternative medical treatments to his hatred of Joe Biden. This video takes digs at it by having him cower in fear over 5G towers (a reference to the time his former Green Bay Packers could not reach him at his California house) and has him hold an alien baby, which is delivered from a UFO.

6) Cam Newton fights in an underground boxing ring

Cam Newton&#039;s Underground Boxing match
Cam Newton's Underground Boxing match

In February, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a 7-on-7 brawl. It was not as violent as initially perceived, but such an incident was not going to escape the Chargers' eyes. Hence, this underground fight scene.

There is also a heartwarming reference here: before he enters the ring, Newton says "Keep pounding", a motto that emanated from late linebacker Sam Mills.

5) Patriots enjoy retirement home

The Patriots reminisce about their glory days
The Patriots reminisce about their glory days

The New England Patriots are beginning a new era.

For the first time in 25 seasons, Bill Belichick is not the head coach. The team is coming off one of its worst records ever. The glory days look to be well behind them, which their segment in the video perfectly portrays.

Four legends in the second half of the dynasty - Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Devin McCourty are seen in a retirement home enjoying themselves.

4) Raiders get clowned, literally

Raiders fans in clown costumes
Raiders fans in clown costumes

The Chargers clearly enjoy taking jabs at the Las Vegas Raiders, so naturally, the video depicts Raiders fans in clown paint, complete with the stereotypical red wings.

But something funny happens. At the end of the main video, they are seen watching the Raiders' 63-21 rout of the Chargers from last season. What is more, they are doing so inside a jail cell, purportedly being monitored by Tom Telesco, who managed the Chargers before being fired and moving on to the Raiders.

3) Browns work in the Factory of Sadness

The Factory of Sadness
The Factory of Sadness

Before Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry came, the Cleveland Browns were known to be awful.

A revolving door of coaches, managers, and quarterbacks? Poor draft choices? Abysmal records, including the 0-16 in 2017? This segment is an indictment of that.

2) Saints get a voodoo curse

The Saints get placed under a voodoo doll&#039;s curse
The Saints get placed under a voodoo doll's curse

New Orleans is a cursed town, and it does not merely apply to the Saints.

Featuring an appearance by an overweight Zion Williamson (the star forward of the NBA's Pelicans), the segment sees an Atlanta Falcons fan find a voodoo doll off the street. He is then given four notorious events to choose from: Bountygate, the Minneapolis Miracle, the 2018-19 NFCCG no-call, or Kevin James playing Sean Payton in the film Home Team.

1) Michael Penix Jr. barges into Kirk Cousins' Falcons nightclub

Kitk Cousins dances shirtless at the Falcons nightclub
Kitk Cousins dances shirtless at the Falcons nightclub

Speaking of the Falcons, they get a nightclub hosted by none other than their four-year, $180-million free agent signing Kirk Cousins.

He does not take long to adapt to his new city's urban culture, DJing at a nightclub while wearing only his gold chains and some jeans. Unfortunately, 2024 eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr. enters to his shock (a reference to his real-life reaction at the drafting). And of course, there is the obligatory 28-3 reference.

