"Bro saw Tom Brady" - Aaron Rodgers gets brutally roasted fans for recalling UFO sighting story on Hard Knocks

Aaron Rodgers might be the most established AFC East quarterback since Tom Brady, but the New York Jets quarterback has an unending supply of interesting tidbits that the New England Patriots legend never had. In the season finale of the 2023 Hard Knocks, Rodgers was on form as he detailed how he potentially saw a UFO.

It was the cue for NFL fans to go on social media to roast him. We take a look at some of the reactions below.

Aaron Rodgers trolled for UFO sighting confession

The Jets quarterback was viciously raked on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some compared his sighting to Tom Brady, implying that the retired quarterback is in a different firmament to him. Some others latched on to his passion of psychedelics and his admission that he has used Ayahuasca.

Memes abounded as well as many found his views weird or cringeworthy. Others even went so far as to say that this was just his latest effort at staying relevant. Here are some selected responses.

Can Aaron Rodgers shut out the noise like Tom Brady?

Tom Brady might have won fewer MVP awards than Aaron Rodgers but his seven Super Bowl rings outweigh the latter's single success in winning a solitary championship. Beyond many other reasons, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had the habit of staying out of off-field controversy.

Tom Brady did not take explicitly political positions during his career and avoided anything that could draw the attention to his off-field positions. He used to let his play do the talking.

Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, has never been afraid to speak his mind. From when he outwardly supported Colin Kaepernick to his views on COVID and vaccines, he has never been one to shy away from media attention. His latest diatribe on Hard Knocks also shows that he has not changed tack in that regard.

So far it has not unduly hurt his career. However, playing for the Green Bay Packers is completely different from suiting up for the New York Jets. It is literally moving from the smallest media market in the NFL to its largest, although he has allayed that concern.

That said, if he keeps giving fodder to the press, he might find that the distractions become unbearable. Add in the expectations arising out of Hard Knocks that he is the promised quarterback to lead them to Super Bowl glory. Aaron Rodgers might want to copy Tom Brady a bit and lay low as the 2023 NFL season begins.