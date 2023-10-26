Chargers Trade Deadline: Are they buyers or sellers in 2023?

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been as good as anyone expected coming into the season. A 2022 wild card team, the Chargers are currently in third place and have one game remaining before the NFL Trade Deadline. They do get the lowly Chicago Bears, and their performance in that game could go a long way to determining their plans for the deadline. What might those plans be?

Are the Chargers buyers or sellers at the deadline?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chargers will probably be buyers, and they may stand pat. However, they are unlikely to sell unless something unforeseen happens and they lose to the Bears in blowout fashion. If they do, it could make them pull the plug and sell a few players off.

If they don't, then expect them to be buyers or to stand pat. This is a roster that's full of talent. If not for a couple of close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, they'd be in a lot better shape.

That means the team they have assembled, led by Justin Herbert, could easily go on a run for a wild card spot. That means they don't need to sell off assets and rebuild. If there are players available, they could even add some to ensure they make the postseason.

Will the Chargers be buyers at the deadline?

Also read our full breakdown of all rumors, buyers and sellers this NFL Trade Deadline.

The Chargers lost Mike Williams for the year. While Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer have been good, adding depth there would be vital. There are, fortunately, several wide receivers potentially available.

Jerry Jeudy, Terrace Marshall Jr., Hunter Renfrow, and others have been named. They'd be cheaper to deal for than Courtland Sutton or a shocking and unexpected Davante Adams deal.

Skill position help, whether in the form of a backup running back like Dalvin Cook, or tight end depth in the form of Zach Ertz, would go a long way to helping Herbert and company score more points and win more games.

They could also use some help on the defensive side of the ball. Derwin James and Joey Bosa are superstars, and Khalil Mack is a great player. Those guys need some help, whether it's in the form of Josey Jewell, Jordan Hicks, Jaylon Johnson, or someone else.

Their defense has been lackluster this year, so adding on that side of the ball could be key. They play in a division with a couple of good offenses, and the AFC as a whole has good offense as well. If they're to contend with the pack, then they may need to swing a trade or two on defense.

In all likelihood, look for Los Angeles to stand pat. Most of the aforementioned guys will not even be traded, so the odds of LA pulling a trade for them aren't high. This is a 2-4 team, and that doesn't scream playoff contender.

They were last year and could be again, but it's far more likely that they ride it out and see what happens rather than go all in to try and secure a measly wild card spot. The Chargers may not make the playoffs, and it'd be bad to sell off assets in a failed pursuit like that.

What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

October 31 is the official NFL Trade Deadline, but teams do not have the entirety of Halloween to make deals. There is a time deadline as well, and it's 4 pm. At 4:01, the deadline has officially passed.

This means that any paperwork that's not filed by then will not be counted. Any deal agreed upon that's not filed will not be valid. In many sports, there have been historical examples of trades not going through because of this, so NFL teams have until then to make any prospective trade and get it to the league offices.