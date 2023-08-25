Chargers vs 49ers prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers head to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles is currently 1-1 in the preseason as the Chargers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 before losing 22-17 to the New Orleans Saints at home.

San Francisco is also 1-1. They were blown out 34-7 by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 on the road before beating the Denver Broncos 21-20 at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles is expected to rest most of the key starters as Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr., Rashawn Slater, and Joey Bosa among others are all expected to sit.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The 49ers meanwhile, announced that all the starters will see some action on Friday to get some final work in before the season starts.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction

With San Francisco expected to play most of its starters, the 49ers are massive -340 favorites and are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 38 points.

With the 49ers playing all of their starters including Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffery among others, I like San Francisco to win this game and get out to an early lead.

Although the starters will only play a series or two, San Francisco will still have Sam Darnold and potentially Trey Lance in this game. If Lance does play, he will want to prove to other teams in the NFL that he can be a starting quarterback, which is why I like the 49ers to cruise to a win here.

Chargers vs 49ers: Betting tips

Even though I like San Francisco to win the game, -340 is way too high to take on its own, especially with it being a preseason game.

However, I still like the 49ers to cover the 7.5-point spread, even though it is above a touchdown. San Francisco will get out to an early lead here on the Chargers backups and even when Darnold and Lance come in, they shouldn't miss a beat.

Along with taking the 49ers at -7.5, I also like the over 38 as I expect San Francisco to be able to score 28 or so points on its own and the Chargers will be able to get at least 10 on their own.

Take the 49ers at -7.5 and the over 38.

Match details and how to watch Chargers vs. 49ers

TV: CBS and NFL Network

Time: Friday, Aug. 25, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Who do you think will win? Chargers 49ers 0 votes