By Arnold
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:00 GMT
Chargers vs. Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
The LA Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ahead of the Chargers vs. Chiefs clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup for Week 1

LA Chargers projected starting lineup

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Herbert
RBOmarion Hampton
WRLadd McConkey
WRQuentin Johnston
WRKeenan Allen
TEWill Dissly
FBScott Matlock
LTJoe Alt
LGZion Johnson
CBradley Bozeman
RGMekhi Becton
RTTrey Pipkins III
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEDa'Shawn Hand
NTTeair Tart
RDEOtito Ogbonnia
WLBTuli Tuipulotu
LILBDaiyan Henley
RILBDenzel Perryman
SLBKhalil Mack
LCBDonte Jackson
SSDerwin James Jr.
FSAlohi Gilman
RCBCam Hart
NBTarheeb Still
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionPlayer
PKCameron Dicker
PJK Scott
HJK Scott
PRDerius Davis
KRDerius Davis
LSTucker Fisk
Kansas City Chiefs' projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WRXavier Worthy
WRHollywood Brown
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEMike Danna
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSChamarri Conner
FSBryan Cook
RCBKristian Fulton
NBJaylen Watson
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko Remigio
KRNikko Remigio
LSJames Winchester
LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

LA Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin HerbertTrey Lance--
RBOmarion HamptonNajee HarrisHassan Haskins-
WRLadd McConkeyTre' Harris--
WRQuentin JohnstonKeAndre Lambert-Smith--
WRKeenan AllenDerius Davis--
TEWill DisslyTyler ConklinOronde Gadsden IITucker Fisk
FBScott Matlock---
LTJoe AltAustin DeculusRashawn Slater IR-
LGZion Johnson---
CBradley BozemanAndre James--
RGMekhi BectonJamaree Salyer--
RTTrey Pipkins IIISavion Washington O--
Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDa'Shawn HandScott MatlockJustin Eboigbe-
NTTeair TartJamaree Caldwell--
RDEOtito OgbonniaNaquan JonesJosh Fuga IR-
WLBTuli TuipulotuKyle KennardCaleb Murphy-
LILBDaiyan HenleyTroy DyeMarlowe Wax-
RILBDenzel PerrymanDel'Shawn PhillipsJunior Colson IR-
SLBKhalil MackBud Dupree--
LCBDonte JacksonNikko ReedDeane Leonard IRJordan Oladokun IR
SSDerwin James Jr.RJ Mickens--
FSAlohi GilmanElijah MoldenKendall Williamson-
RCBCam HartBenjamin St-JusteEric Rogers IR-
NBTarheeb StillJa'Sir Taylor--
Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCameron Dicker---
PJK Scott---
HJK Scott---
PRDerius DavisLadd McConkeyKeAndre Lambert-Smith-
KRDerius DavisHassan HaskinsKeAndre Lambert-Smith-
LSJosh Harris IR---
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd String3rd String4th String
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew--
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntElijah MitchellBrashard Smith
WRXavier WorthyJalen Royals (O)Nikko Remigio-
WRHollywood BrownTyquan ThorntonRashee Rice (SUSP)-
WRJuJu Smith-SchusterJason Brownlee--
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris--
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo--
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad--
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)--
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore--
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd String3rd String4th String
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringBJ Thompson (O)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery--
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott (Q)Derrick Nnadi--
RDEMike DannaAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)-
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa--
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)-
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald--
LCBTrent McDuffieNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)-
SSChamarri ConnerDeon Bush (IR)--
FSBryan CookJaden Hicks--
RCBKristian FultonNohl WilliamsJoshua Williams-
NBJaylen Watson---
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd String3rd String4th String
PKHarrison Butker---
PMatt Araiza---
HMatt Araiza---
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
LSJames Winchester---
How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Chargers vs. Chiefs clash will be not be broadcast on national TV. However, fans can live stream the game on YouTube, where Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) will be on the call. Donald De La Hayea and Stacey Dales will report from the sidelines.

Locals in Kansas City can watch the game on KSHB 41.

Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game:

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
  • Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
  • Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

