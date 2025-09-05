Chargers vs. Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The LA Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ad

Ahead of the Chargers vs. Chiefs clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Chargers projected starting lineup

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Justin Herbert RB Omarion Hampton WR Ladd McConkey WR Quentin Johnston WR Keenan Allen TE Will Dissly FB Scott Matlock LT Joe Alt LG Zion Johnson C Bradley Bozeman RG Mekhi Becton RT Trey Pipkins III

Ad

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Da'Shawn Hand NT Teair Tart RDE Otito Ogbonnia WLB Tuli Tuipulotu LILB Daiyan Henley RILB Denzel Perryman SLB Khalil Mack LCB Donte Jackson SS Derwin James Jr. FS Alohi Gilman RCB Cam Hart NB Tarheeb Still

Ad

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Player PK Cameron Dicker P JK Scott H JK Scott PR Derius Davis KR Derius Davis LS Tucker Fisk

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs' projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

Ad

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR Xavier Worthy WR Hollywood Brown WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Mike Danna WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Chamarri Conner FS Bryan Cook RCB Kristian Fulton NB Jaylen Watson

Ad

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter PK Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza H Matt Araiza PR Nikko Remigio KR Nikko Remigio LS James Winchester

Ad

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

LA Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Herbert Trey Lance - - RB Omarion Hampton Najee Harris Hassan Haskins - WR Ladd McConkey Tre' Harris - - WR Quentin Johnston KeAndre Lambert-Smith - - WR Keenan Allen Derius Davis - - TE Will Dissly Tyler Conklin Oronde Gadsden II Tucker Fisk FB Scott Matlock - - - LT Joe Alt Austin Deculus Rashawn Slater IR - LG Zion Johnson - - - C Bradley Bozeman Andre James - - RG Mekhi Becton Jamaree Salyer - - RT Trey Pipkins III Savion Washington O - -

Ad

Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Da'Shawn Hand Scott Matlock Justin Eboigbe - NT Teair Tart Jamaree Caldwell - - RDE Otito Ogbonnia Naquan Jones Josh Fuga IR - WLB Tuli Tuipulotu Kyle Kennard Caleb Murphy - LILB Daiyan Henley Troy Dye Marlowe Wax - RILB Denzel Perryman Del'Shawn Phillips Junior Colson IR - SLB Khalil Mack Bud Dupree - - LCB Donte Jackson Nikko Reed Deane Leonard IR Jordan Oladokun IR SS Derwin James Jr. RJ Mickens - - FS Alohi Gilman Elijah Molden Kendall Williamson - RCB Cam Hart Benjamin St-Juste Eric Rogers IR - NB Tarheeb Still Ja'Sir Taylor - -

Ad

Here's a look at the LA Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cameron Dicker - - - P JK Scott - - - H JK Scott - - - PR Derius Davis Ladd McConkey KeAndre Lambert-Smith - KR Derius Davis Hassan Haskins KeAndre Lambert-Smith - LS Josh Harris IR - - -

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew - - RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Elijah Mitchell Brashard Smith WR Xavier Worthy Jalen Royals (O) Nikko Remigio - WR Hollywood Brown Tyquan Thornton Rashee Rice (SUSP) - WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Jason Brownlee - - TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris - - LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo - - C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad - - RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) - - RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring BJ Thompson (O) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery - - RDT Omarr Norman-Lott (Q) Derrick Nnadi - - RDE Mike Danna Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) - WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa - - MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) - SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald - - LCB Trent McDuffie Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) - SS Chamarri Conner Deon Bush (IR) - - FS Bryan Cook Jaden Hicks - - RCB Kristian Fulton Nohl Williams Joshua Williams - NB Jaylen Watson - - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String PK Harrison Butker - - - P Matt Araiza - - - H Matt Araiza - - - PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - LS James Winchester - - -

Ad

How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Chargers vs. Chiefs clash will be not be broadcast on national TV. However, fans can live stream the game on YouTube, where Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) will be on the call. Donald De La Hayea and Stacey Dales will report from the sidelines.

Ad

Locals in Kansas City can watch the game on KSHB 41.

Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game:

Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City

Live stream: YouTube or Fubo

Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.