Chargers vs. Chiefs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd String
3rd String
4th String
LDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
BJ Thompson (O)
LDT
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
-
-
RDT
Omarr Norman-Lott (Q)
Derrick Nnadi
-
-
RDE
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)
-
WLB
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
-
-
MLB
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Brandon George (IR)
-
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
-
-
LCB
Trent McDuffie
Nazeeh Johnson (IR)
Eric Scott Jr. (IR)
-
SS
Chamarri Conner
Deon Bush (IR)
-
-
FS
Bryan Cook
Jaden Hicks
-
-
RCB
Kristian Fulton
Nohl Williams
Joshua Williams
-
NB
Jaylen Watson
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd String
3rd String
4th String
PK
Harrison Butker
-
-
-
P
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
H
Matt Araiza
-
-
-
PR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
KR
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
-
-
LS
James Winchester
-
-
-
How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Chargers vs. Chiefs clash will be not be broadcast on national TV. However, fans can live stream the game on YouTube, where Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) will be on the call. Donald De La Hayea and Stacey Dales will report from the sidelines.
Ad
Locals in Kansas City can watch the game on KSHB 41.
Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game:
Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
