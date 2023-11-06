Chargers vs Jets Week 9 MNF injury report: Latest updates on Justin Herbert, Josh Palmer, Allen Lazard and more 

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season will come to an end on Monday night at MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

It appears as though the Jets are beginning to turn a page after a tough start to the season. They had a bye in Week 7 following victories in Week 5 and 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. QB Zach Wilson led the Jets to a hard-fought 13-10 victory over the New York Giants in their last game, bringing their record up to 4-3 for the season.

In their most recent game, the Chargers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-13 on Sunday Night Football. For a team hoping to make the Super Bowl, the game seemed like a must-win, and they lived up to their tags as favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's examine both teams' injury lists before Monday Night Football's matchup.

Expand Tweet

New York Jets Week 9 injury report for Monday Night Football

A couple of New York Jets players will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Due to ankle and knee issues, respectively, offensive tackle Duane Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt will not be able to play tonight. Since Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer, two offensive linemen, were placed on the Jets' injury reserve earlier this week, they are also out for tonight's game.

Adrian Amos was listed on the injury report on Saturday with an ankle injury and is questionable for the contest. He is anticipated to be a game-time decision.

Expand Tweet

Allen Lazard injury update: Latest on Jets WR

After hurting his knee during practice, Allen Lazard appeared on the injury report on Saturday. The wideout was listed as questionable and is anticipated to be a game-time decision for the Jets tonight.

Due to Lazard's injury, Garrett Wilson, the Jets' top receiver right now, may see an even larger target allocation. It might also mean more chances for running back Breece Hall and tight end Tyler Conklin.

Meckhi Becton injury update: Latest on Jets OT

Meckhi Becton, a left tackle for the New York Jets, participated in complete practices on Friday and Saturday and has been cleared to start in Week 9.

Due to a knee issue, Becton was categorized as limited for Thursday's practice. The player is now scheduled to suit up as the injury doesn't seem to be serious.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 injury report for Monday Night Football

Following his addition to the injury reserve last week, wide receiver Joshua Palmer will be out for tonight's game against the New York Jets. The wide receiver was the lone offensive player included on the Chargers' most recent injury report, though.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, LB Kenneth Murray, and LB Eric Kendricks are just a few of the defensive players from New York who missed some practice sessions last week. All of these players, though, are questionable for tonight.

Justin Herbert injury update: Latest on Chargers QB

In a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Justin Herbert hurt his non-throwing left hand. Shortly after, it was discovered that he had broken the middle finger on that hand.

Herbert has not missed any games as a result but has been seen wearing a wrap over the affected area on several occasions. Although he is still dealing with that issue, the quarterback will not miss his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

Josh Palmer injury update: Latest on Chargers WR

Josh Palmer will miss at least four games after being put on the injury reserve and will not play tonight.

Following Mike Williams' injury, Palmer has been essential to the Chargers, logging 23 catches for 377 yards and 1 touchdown this season. Now that he's hurt, rookie receiver Quentin Johnston will probably get more opportunities.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football between the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. Analyst Troy Aikman and play-by-play announcer Joe Buck will provide the commentary.

One of the easiest methods for fans to watch live NFL games in 2023 if they don't have cable TV with ABC or ESPN is to subscribe to SlingTV, NFL+, or FuboTV.

Expand Tweet

All the information you need to watch the game is listed below:

Date and Time: Monday, November 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

TV: ESPN and ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst)

Live stream: SlingTV, NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)