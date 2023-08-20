Chargers vs Saints prediction & betting tips - August 20, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers and New Oleans Saints are scheduled to face off against each other in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Both teams will enter the matchup having been unbeaten so far during the preseason, each earning victories in Week 1. They will look to continue building momentum as the regular season inches closer.

While exhibition games don't actually count toward the standings, they remain important for a team's preparations and roster evaluation. The preseason also allows the fans to get their fast taste of NFL football of the year, while also providing betting opportunities for added interest in the games.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Oleans Saints prediction

Los Angeles vs New Orleans

For the second consecutive preseason week, Los Angeles' superstar quarterback Justin Herbert is not expected to play. He received a massive contract extension during the offseason, so the franchise is likely protecting its quarterback as much as possible prior to the start of the regular season.

Easton Stick is expected to make another start, splitting time with rookie Max Duggan. The New Orleans Saints have been taking a different approach with their starting quarterback so far. Derek Carr started their Week 1 preseason game and is expected to do so again this week.

If the Saints use a similar game plan, Carr will play in the first quarter before handing it over to Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. The experience and projected playing time for the top two quarterbacks on the Saints roster could give them an advantage. Carr will also have most of his offensive starters in the game with him as he continues to adjust to his new team.

Prediction: Saints 23-Chargers 17

Chargers vs Saints betting tips

Given the projected quarterbacks for each team, as well as the expected playing time for many of the offensive starters, there are two logical betting plays when the Saints and Chargers face off for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. The Saints are currently the betting favorite with 3.5 points and are a solid pick to cover the spread.

Betting the over on the 37.5 projected point total is another bet that makes sense for this game. Each team played in a Week 1 game that totaled at least 50 points, while their offenses combined to score 60 points. The 37.5 total seems a bit low, so taking the over is a strong bet.

How to Watch Chargers vs Saints

TV channel: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, DAZN, NFL+

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

