Chargers WR Mike Williams pokes fun at Cowboys during their loss against the Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams caught what ended up being the game-winning touchdown in a 20-16 Week 1 win over the Washington Football Team. The Chargers will now return home to Los Angeles and welcome fans to their first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers will face the Dallas Cowboys, who had a nailbiting loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on opening night of the season last Thursday.

Chargers WR Mike Williams believes the Buccaneers were 'having fun' against the Cowboys

While speaking to the media this week, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was asked about preparing for the Cowboys this weekend and what he saw when watching the game film. Williams said:

"Tampa Bay receivers looked like they was having some fun out there."

Mike Williams is coming off a career-high game against Washington on Sunday. Williams had eight catches on 13 targets with 82 receiving yards and a touchdown. He and fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen totaled 25 of the Chargers' 46 targets against Washington.

Mike Williams is entering his fifth year in the National Football League, all with the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. The 2019 season was his best career so far, eclipsing the 1,000 receiving yards mark.

Williams had just 756 receiving yards last season in 11 starts and five touchdowns. Even though it was just one game, Williams' performance last Sunday could be a precursor to the type of season that he and the Chargers will have with new head coach Brandon Staley.

The Chargers' passing game already looks much different, which is good news for a team who is trying to make waves in a highly-competitive AFC West division.

While the Dallas Cowboys defense continues to be a work in progress, it has improved since last season and is young enough to continue doing so. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was impressive in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys defense intercepted Tom Brady on two occasions last week, which is something to consider while evaluating the defense.

The Cowboys defense will have its hands full against an offense led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert and all of the receivers he has at his disposal.

