Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers will have their hands full while traveling to take on the exciting team in the Washington Football Team. Justin Herbert broke all kinds of rookie records last season but will be tasked with trying to outgun one of the league's most natural passers in Ryan Fitzpatrick aka Fitzmagic.

Match Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team | 2021 NFL Regular Season

Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 1 PM EST.

Venue - FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Los Angeles Chargers Preview

Justin Herbert won offensive rookie of the year in 2020, while simultaneously smashing most rookie records that have been put in place. The Chargers are a bit of a questionable team. Can they build off Herbert's arm and be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC West? Time will tell.

Key Player - Austin Ekeler

Without Austin Ekeler, the Chargers offense seems a bit one-dimensional. The running back was lost to a season-ending hamstring injury in 2020, which resulted in him missing the final 6 games of the season. If Ekeler can remain healthy, and Herbert continues to produce in the same way that he has, the Chargers might find themselves getting to the playoffs.

Most yards after the catch since 2019:



🥇 Austin Ekeler - 1,432

🥈 Alvin Kamara - 1,299

🥉 Darren Waller - 1,188

Los Angeles Chargers Projected Lineup

Quarterback - Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running back - Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III

WR - Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton, Mike Williams, KJ Hill Jr., Joshua Palmer, Gabe Nabers (FB)

TE - Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr., Stephen Anderson, Tre' McKitty

Offensive Linemen - Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III, Matt Feiler, Brenden Jaimes, Corey Linsley, Scott Quessenberry, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton

Defensive Line - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Christian Covington, Justin Jones

Linebacker - Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, Kenneth Murray Jr., Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu, Chris Rumph II

Cornerback - Chris Harris Jr., Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall

Safety - Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley, Mark Webb Jr.

Kicker - Tristan Vizcaino

Punter - Ty Long

Returners - KJ Hill Jr., Jalen Guyton, Nasir Adderley

Washington Football Team Preview

Washington Football Team - Ryan Fitzpatrick

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility that the Washington Football Team can be repeat playoff contenders. Granted that they only finished 7-9 last season, they still made it to the postseason. The WFT has added fan-favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick to their ranks, and the hope is that the seasoned veteran can be instrumental in making their way back to winning the division.

Key Player - Ryan Fitzpatrick

The WFT season will live and die on the skillset of Ryan Fitzpatrick. There are two names the veteran goes by these days: Fitzmagic and Fitztragic. Of course, the magic-laden name is referring to when Fitzpatrick can string together multiple 300 yards and 3 TD games. The tragic side is when he decides to heavily throw out interceptions instead of touchdowns. Washington better hopes that the tragedy is long gone from Fitz.

Justin Herbert was 7 years old when Ryan Fitzpatrick was drafted in 2005🤯



What will their QB battle look like in Week 1? pic.twitter.com/sBVupnXH9o — GMFB (@gmfb) September 8, 2021

Washington Football Team Projected Lineup

Quarterback - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Running back - Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson

WR - Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries, DeAndre Carter, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne

TE - Logan Thomas, John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes

Offensive Linemen - Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Wes Schweitzer, Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles

Defensive Line - Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, David Bada, Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill

Linebacker - Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, Cole Holcomb, David Mayo

Cornerback - Kendall Fuller, Torry McTyer, Darryl Roberts, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Troy Apke

Safety - Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Bobby McCain, Kamren Curl

Kicker - Dustin Hopkins

Punter - Tress Way

Returners - DeAndre Carter, Jaret Patterson

Chargers vs WFT Match Prediction

This game could really go either way, however, the WFT has a lot more interesting prospects at their disposal. Expect Fitzmagic to show up and deliver some good yardage on the weak secondary of the Chargers. 28-18 WFT.

