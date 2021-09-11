Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers will have their hands full while traveling to take on the exciting team in the Washington Football Team. Justin Herbert broke all kinds of rookie records last season but will be tasked with trying to outgun one of the league's most natural passers in Ryan Fitzpatrick aka Fitzmagic.
Match Details
Fixture - Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team | 2021 NFL Regular Season
Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 1 PM EST.
Venue - FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.
Los Angeles Chargers Preview
Justin Herbert won offensive rookie of the year in 2020, while simultaneously smashing most rookie records that have been put in place. The Chargers are a bit of a questionable team. Can they build off Herbert's arm and be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC West? Time will tell.
Key Player - Austin Ekeler
Without Austin Ekeler, the Chargers offense seems a bit one-dimensional. The running back was lost to a season-ending hamstring injury in 2020, which resulted in him missing the final 6 games of the season. If Ekeler can remain healthy, and Herbert continues to produce in the same way that he has, the Chargers might find themselves getting to the playoffs.
Los Angeles Chargers Projected Lineup
Quarterback - Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick
Running back - Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III
WR - Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton, Mike Williams, KJ Hill Jr., Joshua Palmer, Gabe Nabers (FB)
TE - Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr., Stephen Anderson, Tre' McKitty
Offensive Linemen - Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III, Matt Feiler, Brenden Jaimes, Corey Linsley, Scott Quessenberry, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton
Defensive Line - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Christian Covington, Justin Jones
Linebacker - Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, Kenneth Murray Jr., Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu, Chris Rumph II
Cornerback - Chris Harris Jr., Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall
Safety - Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley, Mark Webb Jr.
Kicker - Tristan Vizcaino
Punter - Ty Long
Returners - KJ Hill Jr., Jalen Guyton, Nasir Adderley
Washington Football Team Preview
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility that the Washington Football Team can be repeat playoff contenders. Granted that they only finished 7-9 last season, they still made it to the postseason. The WFT has added fan-favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick to their ranks, and the hope is that the seasoned veteran can be instrumental in making their way back to winning the division.
Key Player - Ryan Fitzpatrick
The WFT season will live and die on the skillset of Ryan Fitzpatrick. There are two names the veteran goes by these days: Fitzmagic and Fitztragic. Of course, the magic-laden name is referring to when Fitzpatrick can string together multiple 300 yards and 3 TD games. The tragic side is when he decides to heavily throw out interceptions instead of touchdowns. Washington better hopes that the tragedy is long gone from Fitz.
Washington Football Team Projected Lineup
Quarterback - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
Running back - Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson
WR - Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries, DeAndre Carter, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne
TE - Logan Thomas, John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes
Offensive Linemen - Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Wes Schweitzer, Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles
Defensive Line - Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, David Bada, Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill
Linebacker - Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, Cole Holcomb, David Mayo
Cornerback - Kendall Fuller, Torry McTyer, Darryl Roberts, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Troy Apke
Safety - Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Bobby McCain, Kamren Curl
Kicker - Dustin Hopkins
Punter - Tress Way
Returners - DeAndre Carter, Jaret Patterson
Chargers vs WFT Match Prediction
This game could really go either way, however, the WFT has a lot more interesting prospects at their disposal. Expect Fitzmagic to show up and deliver some good yardage on the weak secondary of the Chargers. 28-18 WFT.