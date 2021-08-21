5 bold predictions for WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of the 2021-22 season

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is now a member on his ninth NFL team of his career. Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he started the 2020 season as the starting quarterback and then lost his job to rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick brought his signature "Fitzmagic" to the Dolphins, however, late in the season as he became the team's "closer." Tagovailoa seemed to struggle down the stretch and the Dolphins would bring Fitzpatrick in to help get the win.

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team this offseason, the ninth NFL team he has played for in his 17-year career. Fitzpatrick appears to be winning the starting quarterback job over Taylor Heinicke and will start Week 1 for Washington.

At 38 years old, Fitzpatrick is still trying to prove to the doubters that he can still play at a high-level.

Five bold predictions for QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and WFT for the upcoming season

Here are some bold predictions for veteran and journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for this upcoming season with the Washington Football Team.

#1 - Fitzpatrick will throw for 4,000 yards

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 3,529 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 but threw for just 2,091 yards in 2020 due to losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick still has a big arm and the ability to get the ball down field.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is gonna give his guys opportunities. Dyami Brown does a nice job taking advantage of this one. Good body control and ball tracking to adjust to the throw and go up to make the grab. pic.twitter.com/p5EVpAP6ne — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 21, 2021

He has the offensive targets to do just that. Terry McLaurin had an explosive second pro season in 2020. Former college quarterback Logan Thomas is an athletic and versatile tight end who has been productive for Washington. The team also signed Adam Humphries this offseason, who is a valuable receiver in the slot.

LIVE: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/7o2JuTODAo — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2021

#2 - Washington makes a playoff run

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a trip to the playoffs. Their postseason dreams came to a close, however, when they met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who would go on to win the Super Bowl.

Ryan Fitzpatrick could lead the Washington Football Team back to the playoffs again in 2021.

#3 - Fitzpatrick leads Washington to NFC East title

What's better than just a playoff run? How about a division title? The Washington Football Team won the NFC East title in 2020 with a 7-9 record. The division as a whole was a mess. As of right now, it seems that all four teams are committed to a starting quarterback and have improved their rosters since last season.

But that could all change. The entire division has question marks on some of its offensive positions, and the Washington defense is young and stacked.

Lost in the shuffle last night - Ryan Fitzpatrick had 96 pass yards in a quarter. 96. I’m no math guy but that projects out to almost 400 yards passing. Remember, yards a much better indicator of future success than points. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2021

#4 - Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the starter all season

After losing his starting job multiple times throughout his career, the most recent may have made Fitzpatrick the angriest. He had the Miami Dolphins on a roll when the team decided to bench him and start the rookie.

The Dolphins then had to rely on Fitzpatrick when Tagovailoa struggled. With his play in training camp so far, it doesn't seem that anything will get in Fitzpatrick's way of remaining as the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team for the entire 2021-2022 NFL season, not even Taylor Heinicke.

#5 - Fitzpatrick is named MVP

It may be extremely bold to name a 38 year old quarterback, not named Tom Brady as a potential NFL MVP. But, why not? If Ryan Fitzpatrick can throw for nearly 4,000 yards and get Washington into the playoffs and beyond, he could be named the best player in the game.

