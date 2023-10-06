Chase Claypool landing spots: 5 best destinations for Bears WR

Today was a good night for the Chicago Bears. But Chase Claypool's situation remains a worry. He was inactive for the game today and his public criticisms seem to have been tested the patience of the franchise.

Luckily for them, the Bears got their first win of the season against the Washington Commanders with a dominating 40-20 victory. DJ Moore has become Justin Fields' premier receiver and the quarterback now has 8 touchdowns in two consecutive games, where Chase Claypool has been available.

Therefore, the Bears and Claypool might mutually decide to end their relationship, subject to finding a team willing to take him. Here, we look at some possible destinations for him.

Chase Claypool landing spots if he leaves the Bears

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. But Patrick Mahomes clearly needs a wide receiver. Tight end Travis Kelce provides an outlet but since the loss of Tyreek Hill, they have struggled for a long-term premier receiver. Their current options are Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rashee Rice. They have not been spectacular so far.

Last year, JuJu Smith Schuster picked up the slack but he has since left. They need someone to replace that gap. In their loss to the Detroit Lions on opening day and in their fortuitous win against the New York Jets last week, the lack of a wide receiver has been glaring. Getting someone like Chase Claypool will definitely solve the problem.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver after trading away DJ Moore and their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, of all places. They selected quarterback Bryce Young with that pick but they need to give him tools to work with.

Adam Thielen, who is 33 years old, is his best receiving option. They need support in the receiving corps and getting someone like Chase Claypool will help immensely. Given his situation with the Bears, where they seem to be open to trading him at a low draft round pick, it makes all the sense in the world for the Carolina Panthers to remain in the hunt.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have many needs but wide receivers remains one of them. They have DeAndre Hopkins, whom they acquired this offseason. But opposite him Treylon Burks has failed to impress. He is battling injury and there is a need for another premier receiver to be in the mix there.

Despite a very uneven start to the season, the Tennessee Titans currently share the lead in the AFC South. It points to a weakness in their division that they can exploit. But to do so, they need to have someone opposite Hopkins making plays when they come. Chase Claypool could be a solid option here.

#4 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' dynasty is all but over. In fact, it was over since Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was some hope that Bill Belichick will keep working his magic.

As it transpires, you might be the best coach in a generation but you still need the best players on the field to execute your plans. Mac Jones has not filled Tom Brady's shoes, which is not surprising given no one else comes close to the records the GOAT quarterback holds. But the wide receiver position also needs adressing.

DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster are there, but they need another receiver to slot in behind them. One of the biggest problems for the Patriots this season has been coming back from deficits, and they need wide receivers who can stretch the field and get open downfield to claw back the arrears quickly. Chase Claypool could find a good option there.

#5 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have Derek Carr as their quarterback, who can certainly air the ball. So far, it has worked well enough but it has been dependent on Chris Olave to a large degree. The other receivers are Rashid Shaheed in the slot and Michael Thomas on the other side.

Given Michael Thomas is in his thirties now, one injury can derail the Saints season. The Saints have a 2-2 record and a chance to compete in the NFC South, which is not in a very strong position as a division at the moment. They are not experimenting with a rookie quarterback, which means their window to win is now.

Getting a wide receiver like Chase Claypool can certainly help their options. He can take the workload of both Shaheed and Thomas and provide an injury cover, should need arise. To reiterate, he could come cheap with low draft round options expected to be sufficient for the Bears, and the New Orleans Saints should use this opportunity to add some depth to their roster.