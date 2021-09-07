Chicago Bears schedule 2021: 3 Easiest and toughest games of the season

The Chicago Bears are one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL. The team that calls the Windy City home endured a turbulent 2020 season. The positive was that they made the playoffs. Everything else, well, that was one big negative.

After a 8-8 record, the Chicago Bears must trend upwards, however, it won't be easy. The Bears' schedule is the third toughest in the NFL and because of that, the Chicago Bears are prime candidates to regress from their 8-8 finish. Anything less is not good enough for Matt Nagy and his team. The games, however, aren't played on paper. They get played on grass and it is worth assessing how hard or how easy some of the games on the Bears schedule are.

Chicago Bears easiest games

Week 2: vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears' home slate opens up with a straightforward game against a rebuilding Bengals side featuring a recovering Joe Burrow. The Bengals should improve as the season goes on. Nevertheless, an early tilt with the Chicago Bears will trouble the Bengals. The Bears' front seven could wreak havoc against the Bengals' patchwork offensive line.

Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 4 sees a rebuilding Detroit Lions side cross Lake Michigan for an early NFC North clash. The Lions will provide tons of grit and determination, but home advantage should help the Chicago Bears and hinder the Lions.

Week 15: vs. Vikings

This matchup just before Christmas should provide the Chicago Bears fans with some festive cheer. The Vikings are another mediocre team destined for another average season. Like the Lions game, the cauldron-like atmosphere at Soldier Field provides the Bears with a significant advantage.

Chicago Bears toughest games

Week 1: @Rams

The NFL and NBC opted to cast the Chicago Bears as the sideshow act for Matthew Stafford's opening night as Hollywood's leading man. Stafford's record against the Bears is excellent, especially when considering how poor the rest of his Lions teams were. The Rams welcome their fans to the gleaming SoFi Stadium for the first time, and the Chicago Bears are the cannon fodder in their way. The Bears match up poorly with the Rams due to Aaron Donald's presence. The LA Rams defense could torture the Bears' injury-hit offensive line.

Week 7: @Buccaneers

Traveling to the home of the reigning Superbowl champions is perhaps the most challenging assignment for any NFL team. The Chicago Bears are hopelessly outmatched, and this could turn out to be a difficult day.

Week 9: @Steelers

The gaping hole on the Chicago Bears roster is the offensive line. That hole could look like a crater once the Week 9 clash at Pittsburgh comes to a close. The Steelers' frightening Blitzburgh defense will get after the Bears on every play. Add playing in front of a hostile home crowd, and the Chicago Bears are in for a difficult time.

