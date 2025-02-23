Chicago Bears 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Ryan Poles and Co.

With Ben Johnson now at the helm as head coach, the Chicago Bears are gearing up to make strategic picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and secure top talent in free agency.

Johnson's appointment marks the start of what is anticipated to be a very active offseason for the Bears and, as the NFL Draft draws nearer, things will get even busier in the weeks ahead.

With Johnson calling the shots from the sidelines, there is optimism for the Bears, who concluded the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Johnson and the Bears need to make the most of their draft selections, even though they might not have a lot of them this year. Chicago's success in this draft will be crucial, since it will have a significant impact on the team's future.

Let's explore how many draft picks the Bears have in April and the positions at which they will select players.

What rounds are the Chicago Bears' draft picks in 2025?

Below are the spots at which the Bears will select players in the 2025 NFL Draft:

1) Round 1, Pick 10

2) Round 2, Pick 39 (via Carolina Panthers)

3) Round 2, Pick 41

4) Round 3, Pick 72

5) Round 5, Pick 149

6) Round 6, Pick 197 (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

7) Round 7, Pick 235 (via Cleveland Browns)

8) Round 7, Pick 242 (via Cincinnati Bengals)

The Bears' 2023 massive trade with the Carolina Panthers secured them a 2025 second-round pick. In 2023, they handed the Panthers their first overall pick in exchange for four picks and WR DJ Moore.

Chicago, however, will not have a fourth-round pick this year. They traded it to the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 draft in order to move up and choose defensive end Austin Booker.

Last March, the Bears gained an extra sixth-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for quarterback Justin Fields. They later traded their original 2025 sixth-round selection to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive end Darrell Taylor.

They also traded running back Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals in November, in return for an additional seventh-round pick.

Who did the Chicago Bears select in the 2024 draft?

The Chicago Bears' full 2024 NFL Draft selections are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 1 overall, via Carolina Panthers) — Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC

Round 1 (No. 9 overall) - Wide receiver Rome Odunze, Washington

Round 3 (No. 75 overall) - Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Round 4 (No. 122 overall, via Philadelphia Eagles) - Punter Tory Taylor, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 144 overall) - Defensive end Austin Booker, Kansas

