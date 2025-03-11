Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Latest on Grady Jarrett, Drew Dalman, and more

The Chicago Bears continue to be very busy heading into Year 2 the Caleb Williams era. After

And as free agency begins, they have made additional moves to fortify their trenches on both sides of the ball. Here are their free-agency moves in Day 1.

Chicago Bears free agency tracker 2025

1) DL Grady Jarrett (3 years, $43.5 million)

After being released by the Atlanta Falcons, Grady Jarrett did not take long to find a new team. While he played end in his old team's 3-3-5 defense he is likely to play off the bench in the Bears' nickel system, with Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings sitting atop him in the depth chart.

The former Pro Bowler had 53 tackles (20 solo), nine tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2024.

2) C Drew Dalman (3 years, $42 million)

Speaking of ex-Falcons, Drew Dalman is now the second-highest paid center in the league. He represents the third major outside hire for the Bears' offensive line, joining guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, who were traded from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams respectively, to bolster the protection for their quarterback.

The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Stanford has become one of the better run blockers in the league. In 2024, he helped Bijan Robinson explode for almost 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns in 2024 and allowed just a 4.8% pressure from Pro Football Focus despite barely playing over half of the games.

He is also the last piece in radio analyst Tom Thayer's predicted starters, with Darnell Wright and Will Campbell occupying the tackle positions.

3) DE/EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (3 years, $48 million)

Back to the defensive line, Montez Sweat has found his pass-rushing partner. Dayo Odeyingbo had been part of a duo with Kwity Paye ever since he was drafted in the second round out of Vanderbilt in 2021, but the competition was only getting tougher for 2025 with Samson Ebukam set to return from an Achilles tear and Laiatu Latu also contending for a starting spot.

But fortunately, a spot opened after DeMarcus Walker's release, and he has proven more than happy to assume it.

Chicago Bears 2025 free agency re-signings

1) S/ST Tarvarius Moore, (1 year, no terms disclosed)

Tarvarius Moore is not a player whom most Bears fans will know, having seen no defensive action in 2024. However, he was an important special teamer, registering seven tackles (all solo).

He joins fellow special teamers Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga, who signed extensions last Thursday.

As of this writing, no players have been confirmed to be leaving the Bears in free agency.

Chicago Bears 2025 trade acquitisions

1) OG Joe Thuney (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Joe Thuney is one of the most accomplished guards of the century so far. In his half-decade with the New England Patriots, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a one-time All-Pro, and All-Dynasty Team member.

He then joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and has since won two more Super Bowls, while also being a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. The Bears hope that his winning mentality and leadership will bleed into their roster.

2) OG Jonah Jackson (form Los Angeles Rams)

Jonah Jackson may be less accomplished than Thuney, having just one Pro Bowl selection (2021) to his name. However, it occured when he was playing with the Detroit Lions under Ben Johnson, so he does bring familiarity with the new head coach.

Being a major contributor to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery's "Sonic and Knuckles" breakout in 2023, he can be expected to help D'Andre Swift and Roschin Johnson maximize their potential.

