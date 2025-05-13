Chicago Bears 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Ben Johnson and Co's opponents this season

The Chicago Bears started 2024 on a positive note, compiling a 4-2 record entering a bye week. However, it went downhill from there.

The Bears had a monumental losing streak, with their only other win coming in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers, and missed out on the playoffs.

Chicago has since hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new coach. Let's examine the Bears' 2025 regular season schedule leaks and rumors.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL schedule tracker

According to Pro Grid, the Chicago Bears are rumored to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, while the Packers are perennial playoff contenders.

Ben Johnson's team will have its work cut out in both games. Both Philadelphia nd Green Bay have formidable offenses led by Pro Bowl-caliber running backs.

These are the Bears' regular-season opponents:

Home:

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

What are the Bears' 2026 Super Bowl odds?

The Chicago Bears haven't made the playoffs since 2020, and the team has endured numerous rebuilds and utilized different quarterbacks.

However, the franchise looks set with Caleb Williams as the starter for the foreseeable future. Its fans hope that Ben Johnson will get the best out of the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

According to ESPN, the Bears have 35-1 odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, listed between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. They both made the playoffs last season, so Chicago's odds show how confident bookmakers are of Johnson's ability to turn the franchise's fortunes around.

