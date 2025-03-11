The Chicago Bears wasted no time as soon as the 2025 NFL free agency period opened, doing all they could to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball.

After trading for two solid guards prior to free agency in Joe Thuney from the Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Rams, new Bears HC Ben Johnson continues to invest in their offensive line by signing former Falcons C Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract.

They also upgraded their defensive line with the signing of veteran Falcons DT Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $48.5 million deal. Chicago also grabbed former Colts edge Daye Odeyigbo on a three-year, $48 million deal.

The Bears have shown they're not afraid to spend big as they look to protect Caleb Williams and get his defensive teammates some help in the trenches.

As they look to further improve their roster heading into 2025, Chicago holds the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, as well as two second-round picks and one third-round selection.

Chicago Bears mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Chicago Bears

#1 - Round 1, Pick 10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

After upgrading their offensive line to help keep Caleb Williams protected in 2025, they could also do with a running back to exploit the holes the OL can make.

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts they might grab star RB Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with the 10th overall pick. Seen by most as one of the best prospects in the entire draft, grabbing a running back this early won't put Ben Johnson off, as he saw success after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 draft whilst with the Detroit Lions.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 39: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL: Nick Emmanwori at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

A player whose NFL Combine raised his draft stock significantly, the Bears could get a steal of a draft pick should S Nick Emmanwori fall to them at 39th overall in round two.

Named first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2024, Emmanwori's athleticism was on show at the Combine as he posted a 4.38 40-yard dash and 43" vertical.

Nick Emmanwori's NFL Combine scores

#3 - Round 2, Pick 41: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

NFL: Shemar Stewart at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Another addition to the trenches, should Shemar Stewart be available to select at 41st overall, the Bears would be crazy to pass up on him.

In a tough NFC North with the Lions, Packers and Vikings, having depth at every position is vital as injuries may derail campaigns if there's no strength in depth.

Stewart wasn't overly productive at Texas A&M but has all the physical tools necessary to succeed at the NFL level, much like Danielle Hunter.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 72: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

NFL: Deone Walker at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite bringing in veteran DT Grady Jarrett on a three-year deal, he's already 31 years old, so picking up a younger player at the position like Deone Walker could make sense.

Walker was named second-team All-SEC in three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024 and his physical attributes (6-foot-7 and 331 lbs) might be too tempting for the Chicago Bears to pass up on.

