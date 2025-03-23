Chicago Bears 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC North franchise

It is going to be year two of Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, this time with a new head coach. Ben Johnson was brought in from NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions, presumably to replicate the high-powered offense he had created.

In free agency, they were aggressive in upgrading their offensive line. The Lions had one of the top-ranked offensive lines in the league, so it is understandable why Johnson and general manager Ryan Pace will make that a priority. The Bears traded for guard Joe Thuney from the Chiefs, traded for guard Jonah Jackson from the Rams, and signed center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Chicago also gave defensive tackle Grady Jarrett a three-year, $42.5 million contract to upgrade their defensive line. The Bears have five picks in the first five rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft to continue adding to the roster. Here is a mock draft projecting what they could do with those picks.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

The Chicago Bears continue to surround quarterback Caleb Williams with weapons and Ashton Jeanty is arguably the most potent weapon in this year’s draft class. The Heisman trophy nominee put up otherworldly numbers at Boise State last season, breaking 200 yards in six games and finishing the year with 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Jeanty runs with both power and speed, and he would be an upgrade over D’Andre Swift.

#2 - Round 2, pick 39: Armand Membou, LT, Missouri Tigers

This is a dream scenario if Membou is still on the board in round two. The offensive line is still an area that the Bears can improve, with both Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright being serviceable but not impressive last season.

Membou did not give up a single sack in his college football career. He is extremely athletic and has elite physical traits that should translate to the next level. He played mostly at right tackle in college but could be an option for the Bears at either tackle spot.

#3 - Round 2, pick 41: Jahdae Barron, S, Texas Longhorns

The Chicago Bears continue to pick up first-round talent on Day 2 prices if Jahdae Barron is still on the board at pick 41. Barron is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award recipient, an award given out for the best defensive back in the country last season. He was everywhere for Texas last season, lining up at corner, safety, and nickel at various points.

His coverage skills helped him to get 11 pass breakups and five interceptions, and his ball-hawking skills will be helpful for a Chicago Bears defense that had the 12th least interceptions last year.

#4 - Round 3, pick 72: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Tigers

The Chicago Bears have Tremaine Edmunds patrolling the middle, but they can use another three-down linebacker.

Barrett Carter has the skill set to handle the duties of doing it all, from coverage to blitzing or spying on the quarterback. He might be too small and lacks the power to beat offensive linemen, but his speed and instincts can work in a scheme that has him roam the spaces and plug up holes.

#5 – Round 5, pick 148: Jared Ivey, Edge, Ole Miss Rebels

Chicago bet on the upside with this fifth-round pick. Ivey had seven sacks last season for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. He is a power rusher who tries to bull-rush the opposing lineman. If he manages to refine his technique and make it work, he can be a valuable piece of this defense.

