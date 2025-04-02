Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Ben Johnson’s first year as HC

The Chicago Bears are ushering in a new era in their franchise history after hiring Ben Johnson as their new coach. He found a ton of success previously as an offensive coordinator, so they are hoping that he can help them get back to the playoffs.

To do so, they will need to continue building their roster. The 2025 NFL draft will be one of their best opportunities to do so. They own seven total picks and here's how they could potentially approach them in the following mock draft.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 10: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas Longhorns

Protecting Caleb Williams should be the Bears' top priority after selecting him first overall pick in last year's draft. He was sacked more times than any other quarterback last season, so they must improve their offensive line. Targeting one of the best available offensive linemen in the first round would be a wise strategy. Kelvin Banks Jr. is an elite offensive tackle prospect and would be an ideal pick for them.

#2 - Round 2, pick 39: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Chicago is particularly weak on the edge of its defense, so it will likely target a pass rusher in the early rounds of the draft. Shemar Stewart has the upside to be an immediate contributor in his rookie season. This is one of the most important overall positions, so an upgrade should benefit its entire defense as a whole.

#3 - Round 2, pick 41: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

The Bears' roster is relatively thin at cornerback and Maxwell Hairston is one of the top prospects at the position. His elite speed gives him a ton of upside, so he is likely desirable in the early stages of the draft. He ran the fastest time of any player at the 2025 NFL Combine, which significantly improved his draft stock.

#4 - Round 3, pick 72: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Tigers

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that Chicago will select Barrett Carter in the third round. He is a versatile linebacker prospect who is projected to excel in coverage schemes from the position. This could be a useful skill set when considering its defensive roster construction.

#5 - Round 5, pick 148: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia Cavaliers

Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker are a solid pair of safeties, but Jonas Salker could be a sleeper at the position in the mid-to-late rounds. He appears to have all of the physical tools to excel in the NFL and could potentially contribute as a rotational defensive back in his rookie season.

#6 - Round 7, pick 233: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU Mustangs

Brashard Smith is one of the most unique offensive skill-position players in the 2025 NFL draft class. He excelled as a wide receiver and as a running back during his college football career. He also showed off his elite speed at the combine, so his versatility and explosiveness give him plenty of upside, especially if he is still available in the later rounds.

#7 - Round 7, pick 240: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Bears completely rebuilt the interior of their offensive line during the offseason, including bringing in Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman. They are emphasizing protecting Caleb Williams this year, so doubling up on offensive line prospects would make sense in the draft. Hollin Pierce is a solid late-round target to potentially improve their overall depth.

