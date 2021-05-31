Chicago Bears Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

The Chicago Bears had a disappointing campaign last season, going 8-8. They did manage to squeak into the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Saints.

After a frustrating couple of seasons, Chicago Bears fans have reason for optimism this year after the team drafted explosive rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Now all eyes will be on Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy to see when they'll hand over the team's offense to the rookie play-caller.

On that note, let's take a look at the Chicago Bears' roster for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Chicago Bears Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles.

Running Back: David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Tarik Cohen, Khalil Herbert, Ryan Nall.

Wide Receiver: Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin, Dazz Newsome, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives, Rodney Adams, Khalil McClain.

Tight End: Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, JP Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Darion Clark.

Offensive Tackle: Teven Jenkins, Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom, Badara Traore.

Offensive Guard: James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Cody Whitehair, Alex Bars, Elijah Wilkinson, Arlington Hambright, Dieter Eiselen.

Center: Sam Mustipher.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Khyiris Tonga, Daniel Archibong.

Edge: Khalil Mack, Jeremiah Attaochu, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr., LaCale London, Trevis Gipson, Sam Kamara, Thomas Schaffer.

Linebacker: Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods, James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack, Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson.

Cornerback: Desmond Trufant, Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford, Teez Tabor, Dionte Ruffin, Michael Joseph, Rojesterman Farris

Safety: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Jordan Lucas, Marqui Christian.

Special Teams

Kicker: Cairo Santos.

Punter: Pat O’Donnell.

Long Snapper: Patrick Scales.

Chicago Bears Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

It was a busy off-season for the Chicago Bears quarterback ranks. The franchise moved on from the Mitchell Trubisky era, letting him go to Buffalo. They signed veteran QB Andy Dalton to take over the offense, but he will be under immense scrutiny after what the Bears did at this year’s NFL Draft.

GM Ryan Pace picked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick, signaling that there will be a new face of the franchise. When Fields becomes the leading man in Chicago will depend a lot on how Andy Dalton starts the season.

Super Bowl-winning QB Nick Foles is currently the third-string play-caller, but he may eventually leave in a trade or be cut out from the roster.

Running backs

David Montgomery had an impressive season in 2020 after taking over most of the snaps due to Tarik Cohen’s ACL tear. He ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cohen, who will return from injury this season, will provide another pass option for the Chicago Bears' quarterback. The Bears signed former Kansas Chiefs City Damien Williams to add depth to their running back position.

Wide Receivers

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, Allen Robinson, will again lead the Chicago Bears' receiving core in 2021. Robinson had 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Bears will hope he can discover some chemistry with Dalton or Fields.

Darnell Mooney had a decent rookie season. He caught 48 passes for 993 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. The Chicago Bears also added veterans Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin to their receiver group.

Tight ends

Jimmy Graham had a bounce-back season with eight touchdowns; he also appeared in all 16 games for the Chicago Bears. This could be Graham’s last season in the league after a long and successful NFL career.

Last year's rookie Cole Kmet showed a lot of promise, recording 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive line

The Chicago Bears picked giant tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. He should be a week-one starter for the Bears.

Germain Ifedi is slated to return; the versatile lineman can play either guard or tackle. James Daniels, who is back from injury, can also play both guard and center.

Meanwhile, Cody Whitehair ended last season as the Chicago Bears' starting center and should start 2021 at the top of the depth chart.

Chicago Bears Depth Chart Analysis

Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Despite being allowed to seek a trade, Akiem Hicks will return to the Chicago Bears’ interior defensive line. He recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits last season.

He will be joined by Eddie Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season. Bilal Nichols performed well in Goldman’s absence last year and will provide great depth at nose tackle for the Bears.

Edge

The leader of the Chicago Bears' defense is the one and only Khalil Mack. Last season, he registered 50 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 tackles for a loss and one interception.

Former Bronco Jeremiah Attaochu joins the Chicago Bears' pass rushing group this season. He has had 20.5 sacks and 144 tackles across 74 games and 23 starts in his NFL career.

Robert Quinn had a disappointing first year in the windy city. The Bears will hope for a return to form for the former Cowboys star.

Linebacker

The anchor of the Bears defense, Danny Trevathan, played all 16 games in 2020. The veteran will once again lead the Chicago Bears' linebacker group.

Roquan Smith had a great campaign last year, delivering 139 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions for the Bears.

Former Bears and 2014 rookie Christian Jones returns after playing for the Detroit Lions for three seasons. He gives the Bears a quality backup to their starting linebackers.

Cornerback

The Chicago Bears signed veteran corner Desmond Trufant to replace Kyle Fuller, who left in free agency. The Bears will be counting on Trufant to rediscover some of the previous form he showed earlier in his career.

Jaylon Johnson had a solid rookie season, registering 44 total tackles and 15 pass breakups when he saw playing time in 2020.

Safety

Eddie Jackson is the secondary captain for the Chicago Bears. Last season, he recorded 82 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and defended five passes.

NFL veteran safety Tashaun Gipson will likely start alongside Johnson. They will be backed up by another veteran, Deon Bush, who re-signed a one-year deal with the Bears.