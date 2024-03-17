Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: How Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus can build around Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears just traded away Justin Fields. He's gone, and this signals a new era in Chicago, presumably the Caleb Williams era. With only a few picks to play with right now after some wheeling and dealing, it is imperative for them to nail it and give Williams everything he needs to succeed. Here's what Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles can do to achieve that.

How many picks do the Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Right now, the Bears only have four picks in the draft. Thanks to some trades, they have two first round picks, a third and a fourth. They traded a fourth in the Keenan Allen deal a few days ago, so they have only a few picks to make this year. Ryan Poles will try to nail them all.

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Mock Draft

1st overall: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

There were a ton of teams offering massive packages to move up here, including the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, but this is a no-brainer. Caleb Williams can be the best QB in Bears history, and he's a potential generational talent. There's no overthinking this one.

9th overall: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Bears can take Olumuyiwa Fashanu to protect Caleb Williams

Now, the Bears have a second first-round pick to work with. They can use this to protect Williams, especially since they now have two very good wide receivers in Keenan Allen and DJ Moore. They need to beef up the offensive line to give Williams time to throw to them. Olumuyiwa Fashanu can do just that.

75th overall: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami

The Bears had an abysmal offensive line for much of Justin Fields' career. They will try not to make that same mistake with Caleb Williams, so they're once again investing in the line. Javion Cohen is a strong guard from Miami and will help keep Williams upright.

122nd overall: Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami

Leonard Taylor fell almost 40 spots in this mock draft simulator. It's rare to get a talent like this so late in the draft, and this helps another major need the Bears have: the defensive line. Adding Montez Sweat helped a lot last year, but he can't do it alone. Therefore, we used our final 2024 pick to get Taylor.

Here's what the Bears can do this draft

That marks all the picks the Bears currently have in the draft. They could theoretically package either the first overall or ninth overall to get more, but those are extremely valuable to a team trying to give a rookie quarterback everything he needs.