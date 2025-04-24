Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Full list of Ben Johnson's selections

The Chicago Bears had a great offseason. They hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach and upgraded their roster massively. Chicago spent money in free agency and made some big trades to help their new head coach.

Ad

Now, it's up to Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles to have a good draft. If the Bears get two or three impactful players through the draft, they can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, so it will be interesting to see what they do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 10

Round 2, pick 7

Round 2, pick 9

Round 3, pick 8

Round 5, pick 10

Round 7, pick 17

Round 7, pick 24

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 1

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 2

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 3

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 5

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 6

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 7

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimanyu Chaudhary Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.



With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.



Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.



When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.