Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Full list of Ben Johnson's selections

The Chicago Bears had a great offseason. They hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach and upgraded their roster massively. Chicago spent money in free agency and made some big trades to help their new head coach.
Now, it's up to Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles to have a good draft. If the Bears get two or three impactful players through the draft, they can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, so it will be interesting to see what they do.
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 10
- Round 2, pick 7
- Round 2, pick 9
- Round 3, pick 8
- Round 5, pick 10
- Round 7, pick 17
- Round 7, pick 24
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 1
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 2
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 3
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 5
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 6
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: Round 7
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.