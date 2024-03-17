Chicago Bears free agent signings tracker 2024: Latest on D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Owens, and more

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most active teams in the NFL since the free agency market opened. They recently traded star quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nonetheless, the Bears have made some big-name signings for the 2024 NFL season. Here's a look at all the free-agent signings made by Chicago this week.

Chicago Bears free agent signings tracker 2024

Former Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent

D'Andre Swift, running back (3 years, $24 million)

The Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with Swift. The running back played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.

Gerald Everett, tight end (2 years, $12 million)

Everett signed with the Bears on a two-year, $12 million contract. The tight end played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and was released by them in the offseason.

Kevin Byard, safety (2 years, $15 million)

Byard has reportedly signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Chicago. The two-time Pro Bowl safety played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jonathan Owens, safety (2 years)

The Bears signed Owens on a two-year contract in the free agency. He played last season with the Green Bay Packers, racking up 84 tackles, three passes defended and one sack.

Brett Rypien, quarterback (1 year)

Rypiec signed a one-year contract with the Bears after entering the free agency. The veteran quarterback spent last season with the New York Jets.

Amen Ogbongbemiga, linebacker (1 year, $2.1 million)

Ogbongbemiga signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Bears after entering the free agency. The linebacker previously spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coleman Shelton, center (1 year)

Shelton signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears after entering the free agency. The center played the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jake Martin, defensive end (1 year)

The Bears agreed to a one-year deal with Jake Martin after the defensive end entered the free agency. He played the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dante Pettis, wide receiver (1 year)

Dante Pettis signed a one-year contract with the Bears after entering the free agency. The veteran wideout previously played for Chicago in the 2022 season and did not have a team last season.