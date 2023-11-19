Chicago Bears injury report: Latest on Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman for Week 11 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19 for a Week 11 clash.

The Chicago Bears have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. With a 3-7 record, they're far from a real playoff push, although they're not mathematically eliminated yet. Many expected Justin Fields and the team to take a leap forward after plenty of flashes in 2022, but it never materialized.

A win on Sunday would elevate them to a 4-7 record and perhaps give fans a bit of hope for the final NFC wild-card spot, which certainly is far from decided. We will analyze the Chicago Bears injury report ahead of the divisional game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bears Week 11 injury report

Plenty of important players will be returning to the field for the Chicago Bears in Week 11, with their starter quarterback and their number one running back both returning following injuries.

At this point, the only player confirmed to be out is linebacker Jack Sanborn. Star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did some work in a limited capacity on Friday. Running back D'Onta Foreman was limited all week.

Interior offensive lineman Nate Davis, defensive back Terell Smith and fullback Khari Blasingame were all listed on the injured report, but they practiced fully all week and have no injury designation.

Justin Fields' injury update

The quarterback dislocated his thumb during the defeat to the Minnesota Vikings and was unable to come back to the game due to the pain. He was inactive in the Bears' games against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

Fields is out of the injury report. He'll play against the Detroit Lions. A major boost to the offense, which struggled with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as their starter.

Khalil Herbert's injury update

Herbert hurt his ankle during the Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Chicago Bears got their first win of the season. During his absence, the backfield turned into a combination of D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson.

After being a surprise inactive in Week 10, all signs point to Herbert returning to the lineup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

D'Onta Foreman injury update

The running back twisted his ankle in the Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, but practiced all week, although in a limited capacity. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Foreman is expected to play on Sunday as well, giving Chicago a full offense again.

In 2023, he accumulated 367 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns over 6 games. His production will take a dip, however, with Khalil Herbert returning.