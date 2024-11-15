  • home icon
  • Chicago Bears injury report: Latest on Montez Sweat, Noah Sewell, Tarvarius Moore and more for Week 11

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Nov 15, 2024 17:18 GMT
The Chicago Bears have made some progress this season, but they are now on a three-game losing run and fired their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, on Tuesday.

This Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, a divisional rival, is one of the Bears' chances to prove to the rest of the league that they can still be competitive.

Chicago is two games behind the Packers for the conference's final playoff spot and in last place in the competitive NFC North Division. A victory on Sunday might put them back in the running.

Chicago Bears injury report for Week 11

Three Chicago Bears players missed Thursday's practice because of injuries: guard Teven Jenkins (ankle), left tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion).

Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones, both offensive linemen with knee issues, were limited in practice on Thursday after being similarly limited on Wednesday to begin the week.

Defensive end Montez Sweat, who has battled with an ankle issue, returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

The other players that were listed on the Bears injury report on Thursday are below:

DB Tarvarius Moore (concussion) - Limited

LB Noah Sewell (knee) - Limited

DL Darrell Taylor (knee) - Limited

TE Marcedes Lewis (rest) - DNP

Montez Sweat injury update

Montez Sweat was unable to participate in the Chicago Bears' Wednesday practice due to an ankle injury. However, he made a limited comeback on Thursday.

When the top pass rusher appeared on the injury list on Wednesday, many Bears fans were probably concerned because he was already dealing with a shin issue. His ability to resume practice on Thursday, though, is encouraging for his possible availability for the matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Tarvarius Moore injury update

Despite not practicing at all on Wednesday, Tarvarius Moore practiced on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.

Moore suffered a concussion during the Bears' game against the New England Patriots last week, but it's good to see him practicing again.

It's uncommon for NFL players to return to action the week after sustaining a concussion, but not all players experience the same problems, meaning Moore has a chance to suit up on Sunday.

Noah Sewell injury update

Noah Sewell did not play for the Bears in their game against the New England Patriots last Sunday due to a knee injury. But after being limited in practice for the second day on Thursday, he has a chance to play this week.

Sewell will likely need to participate fully in practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

Edited by Ribin Peter
