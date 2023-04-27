Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The 2023 NFL draft is here, and the Chicago Bears are looking to restock and rebuild.

Last season, the team finished dead last in the league and received the first overall pick. However, they gave it to the Carolina Panthers in one of the most sensible trades in recent history, as they solidified their faith in potential franchise savior Justin Fields.

Nevertheless, there are places where the team can improve so that they can return to the postseason.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks

General manager Ryan Poles has a bevy of draft picks at his disposal

The Bears have ten picks at their disposal:

Round 1, 9th overall

Round 2, 53rd and 61st overall

Round 3, 64th overall

Round 4, 103rd and 133rd overall

Round 5, 136th and 148th overall

Round 7, 218th and 258th overall

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL draft needs

Matt Eberflus need not worry about quarterbacks

To summarize, the Chicago Bears do not need to draft another quarterback, since they are already set at that position. However, they do have holes to fill, especially on defense, which has historically been the selling point of previous great Bears teams:

Defensive line

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL draft predictions

Round 1: No. 9 - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Broderick Jones

Divisional rivals the Detroit Lions beat everyone else to Paris Johnson, but the Bears do get a great OT of their own in Broderick Jones. In his three years as a Bulldog, he was a focal point in their two national titles, being the main person warding off defensive ends and linebackers eager to sack star quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Round 2: No. 53 - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah and No. 61 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Clark Phillips III

With the top two CB prospects Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr. gone, the Bears settle for the next best ones: Clark Phillips III and Emmanuel Forbes. In three seasons, Phillips amassed 110 tackles (83 solo) and nine interceptions, as well as four touchdowns. Mississippi State Bulldog Forbes, meanwhile, holds the FBS career record for most pick-sixes at six.

Round 3: No. 64 - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn

Derick Hall

The Bears bolster the defensive line, taking Auburn Tiger Derick Hall. In his last two seasons, he emerged as a key defender, amassing 112 tackles (74 solo) and an interception.

Round 4: No. 103 - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas-Austin and No. 133 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Moro Ojomo

The Chicago Bears add to their defensive line once more with Longhorns defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, whose career highlights include five sacks and a fumble recovery. Later, they remedy their tight end situation with Michigan Wolverine Luke Schoonmaker, who had a respectable 35 receptions for 418 yards in his final season.

Round 5: No. 136 - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane and No. 148 - Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Tyjae Spears

With their needs fulfilled, the Bears decide to future-proof their running back situation, choosing Green Waveman Tyjae Spears. He had a 1,000-yard season as a senior and was a key component in Tulane's 12-2 turnaround, even leading the team to a comeback upset of the USC Trojans at the Cotton Bowl Classic.

They also pick up Boilermaker Charlie Jones, who set a school record with 1,361 receiving yards and led Purdue to its first-ever Big 10 title game.

Round 7: No. 218 - Byron Young, DT, Alabama and No. 258 - Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

Byron Young

For their last pair of picks, the Chicago Bears return to their defense with a pair of linemen: the Crimson Tide's Byron Young (not to be confused with the similarly-named Tennessee linebacker) and the Horned Frogs' Dylan Horton.

Horton is especially noteworthy, as he has played on all defensive parts (defensive back, linebacker, and now defensive line), making him a potentially very versatile player.

