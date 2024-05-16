Chicago Bears Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era in the history of their franchise after drafting Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick and Rome Odunze as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

General Manger Ryan Poles has has built a solid, contending roster in the offseason. The team will look to bring winning ways back to the city of Chicago in 2024.

Here's how the Bears' schedule look heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Chicago Bears Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Chicago Bears will kickstart the Caleb Williams era on Spetember 9, at home, against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans.

The most anticipated matchup for the Bears in the 2024 NFL season will be against the divisional rivals Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept 8 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sept 15 Houston Texans 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sept 22 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept 29 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct 6 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct 13 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE 8 Oct 27 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov 10 New England Patriots 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov 17 Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov 24 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 13 Nov 28 Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. CBS 14 Dec 8 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox 15 Dec 16 Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN 16 Dec 22 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec 26 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 18 TBD Green Bay Packers TBD TBD

Chicago Bears Home Schedule 2024

The Chicago Bears will have a total of nine games at home, Soldier Field, in 2024. They will face - Green Bay Packers, Minnesota VIkings, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept 8 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. Fox 4 Sept 29 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct 6 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov 10 New England Patriots 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov 17 Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov 24 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 16 Dec 22 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec 26 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 18 TBD Green Bay Packers TBD TBD

Chicago Bears Away Schedule 2024

The Chicago Bears have eight road games in the 2024 NFL season. They will visit the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, during the course of the year.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 Sept 15 Houston Texans 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sept 22 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct 13 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 8 Oct 27 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Nov 28 Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. CBS 14 Dec 8 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox 15 Dec 16 Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN

Chicago Bears 2024 Season Outlook

NFL: Chicago Bears-Rookie Minicamp

The Chicago Bears have been impressed with Caleb Williams from the get go and they made way for him by trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in offseason.

General Manager Ryan Poles went all out to bring enough help for his rookie quarterback on the offensive end of the ball. He traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and versatile tight end Gerald Everett. The Bears also strengthened their running game with the signing of De'Andre Swift.

Apart from this, they used their No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on former Washington Huskies star Rome Odunze.

The Bears had a top-5 defense in the league last year and they're not expected to drop off in that department, led by Matt Eberflus.

The team has bright chances of making it to the post season this year, given a fairly easy schedule for the upcoming season.