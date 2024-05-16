  • NFL
  Chicago Bears Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Chicago Bears Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 16, 2024 02:32 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference
Chicago Bears Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era in the history of their franchise after drafting Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick and Rome Odunze as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

General Manger Ryan Poles has has built a solid, contending roster in the offseason. The team will look to bring winning ways back to the city of Chicago in 2024.

Here's how the Bears' schedule look heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Chicago Bears Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Chicago Bears will kickstart the Caleb Williams era on Spetember 9, at home, against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans.

The most anticipated matchup for the Bears in the 2024 NFL season will be against the divisional rivals Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept 8Tennessee Titans1 p.m.Fox
2Sept 15Houston Texans8:20 p.m.NBC
3Sept 22Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.CBS
4Sept 29Los Angeles Rams1 p.m.Fox
5Oct 6Carolina Panthers1 p.m.Fox
6Oct 13Jacksonville Jaguars9:30 a.m.NFL Network
7BYE
8Oct 27Washington Commanders1 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 3Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
10Nov 10New England Patriots1 p.m.Fox
11Nov 17Green Bay Packers1 p.m.Fox
12Nov 24Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.Fox
13Nov 28Detroit Lions12:30 p.m.CBS
14Dec 8San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m.Fox
15Dec 16Minnesota Vikings8 p.m.ABC, ESPN
16Dec 22Detroit Lions1 p.m.Fox
17Dec 26Seattle Seahawks8:15 p.m.Amazon Prime
18TBDGreen Bay PackersTBDTBD

Chicago Bears Home Schedule 2024

The Chicago Bears will have a total of nine games at home, Soldier Field, in 2024. They will face - Green Bay Packers, Minnesota VIkings, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1Sept 8Tennessee Titans1 p.m.Fox
4Sept 29Los Angeles Rams1 p.m.Fox
5Oct 6Carolina Panthers1 p.m.Fox
10Nov 10New England Patriots1 p.m.Fox
11Nov 17Green Bay Packers1 p.m.Fox
12Nov 24Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.Fox
16Dec 22Detroit Lions1 p.m.Fox
17Dec 26Seattle Seahawks8:15 p.m.Amazon Prime
18TBDGreen Bay PackersTBDTBD

Chicago Bears Away Schedule 2024

The Chicago Bears have eight road games in the 2024 NFL season. They will visit the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, during the course of the year.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
2Sept 15Houston Texans8:20 p.m.NBC
3Sept 22Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.CBS
6Oct 13Jacksonville Jaguars9:30 a.m.NFL Network
8Oct 27Washington Commanders1 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 3Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
13Nov 28Detroit Lions12:30 p.m.CBS
14Dec 8San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m.Fox
15Dec 16Minnesota Vikings8 p.m.ABC, ESPN

Chicago Bears 2024 Season Outlook

NFL: Chicago Bears-Rookie Minicamp
NFL: Chicago Bears-Rookie Minicamp

The Chicago Bears have been impressed with Caleb Williams from the get go and they made way for him by trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in offseason.

General Manager Ryan Poles went all out to bring enough help for his rookie quarterback on the offensive end of the ball. He traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and versatile tight end Gerald Everett. The Bears also strengthened their running game with the signing of De'Andre Swift.

Apart from this, they used their No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on former Washington Huskies star Rome Odunze.

The Bears had a top-5 defense in the league last year and they're not expected to drop off in that department, led by Matt Eberflus.

The team has bright chances of making it to the post season this year, given a fairly easy schedule for the upcoming season.

