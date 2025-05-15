Chicago Bears schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

Head coach Ben Johnson will lead the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL season after the team finished with a 5-12 record last season. Johnson will try to improve things in Chicago after spending three years as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he was excellent.
Bears fans have a lot to look forward to this season, particularly the performance of the team's offense under Johnson. It will also be interesting to see how Caleb Williams performs at quarterback behind a more formidable offensive line.
We've looked at the Bears' 2025 schedule below. We have also used the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to assess the team's predictions for each game.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Chicago Bears 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 8): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 2 (September 14): at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Week 3 (September 21): vs. Dallas Cowboys at home, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 4 (September 28): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 5: BYE
Week 6 (October 13): at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 7 (October 29): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 8 (October 26): at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Week 9 (November 2): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
Week 10 (November 9): vs. New York Jets at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 11 (November 16): at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 23): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 13 (November 28): at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET
Week 14 (December 7): at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET
Week 15 (December 14): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 16 (December 20): vs. Green Bay Packers at home, TBD
Week 17 (December 28): at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)
Week 18 (TBD): vs. Detroit Lions at home, TBD
Chicago Bears 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Bears vs. Vikings
Prediction: 18-25
Week 2: Bears vs. Lions
Prediction: 33-31
Week 3: Bears vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 17-15
Week 4: Bears vs. Raiders
Prediction: 22-17
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Bears vs. Commanders
Prediction: 18-25
Week 7: Bears vs. Saints
Prediction: 29-16
Week 8: Bears vs. Ravens
Prediction: 24-33
Week 9: Bears vs. Bengals
Prediction: 22-31
Week 10: Bears vs. Jets
Prediction: 31-18
Week 11: Bears vs. Vikings
Prediction: 17-15
Week 12: Bears vs. Steelers
Prediction: 17-15
Week 13: Bears vs. Eagles
Prediction: 19-24
Week 14: Bears vs. Packers
Prediction: 18-20
Week 15: Bears vs. Browns
Prediction: 16-15
Week 16: Bears vs. Packers
Prediction: 15-17
Week 17: Bears vs. 49ers
Prediction: 16-18
Week 18: Bears vs. Lions
Prediction: 17-21
Chicago Bears' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor projects that the Chicago Bears, who only won five games last season, will improve to an 8-9 record in 2025. However, the Bears' record won't be enough to finish above fourth in a competitive NFC North division.
According to the prediction tool, the Bears will once more miss out on the NFC playoffs in 2025, their first season under Ben Johnson.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.