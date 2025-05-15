Chicago Bears schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

Head coach Ben Johnson will lead the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL season after the team finished with a 5-12 record last season. Johnson will try to improve things in Chicago after spending three years as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he was excellent.

Bears fans have a lot to look forward to this season, particularly the performance of the team's offense under Johnson. It will also be interesting to see how Caleb Williams performs at quarterback behind a more formidable offensive line.

We've looked at the Bears' 2025 schedule below. We have also used the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to assess the team's predictions for each game.

Chicago Bears 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 8): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 2 (September 14): at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 (September 21): vs. Dallas Cowboys at home, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4 (September 28): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (October 13): at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 7 (October 29): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 (October 26): at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9 (November 2): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10 (November 9): vs. New York Jets at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 11 (November 16): at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (November 23): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13 (November 28): at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET

Week 14 (December 7): at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 (December 14): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16 (December 20): vs. Green Bay Packers at home, TBD

Week 17 (December 28): at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)

Week 18 (TBD): vs. Detroit Lions at home, TBD

Chicago Bears 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Bears vs. Vikings

Prediction: 18-25

Week 2: Bears vs. Lions

Prediction: 33-31

Week 3: Bears vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 17-15

Week 4: Bears vs. Raiders

Prediction: 22-17

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Bears vs. Commanders

Prediction: 18-25

Week 7: Bears vs. Saints

Prediction: 29-16

Week 8: Bears vs. Ravens

Prediction: 24-33

Week 9: Bears vs. Bengals

Prediction: 22-31

Week 10: Bears vs. Jets

Prediction: 31-18

Week 11: Bears vs. Vikings

Prediction: 17-15

Week 12: Bears vs. Steelers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 13: Bears vs. Eagles

Prediction: 19-24

Week 14: Bears vs. Packers

Prediction: 18-20

Week 15: Bears vs. Browns

Prediction: 16-15

Week 16: Bears vs. Packers

Prediction: 15-17

Week 17: Bears vs. 49ers

Prediction: 16-18

Week 18: Bears vs. Lions

Prediction: 17-21

Sportkeeda's Playoff Predictor

Chicago Bears' projected 2025 regular-season record

The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor projects that the Chicago Bears, who only won five games last season, will improve to an 8-9 record in 2025. However, the Bears' record won't be enough to finish above fourth in a competitive NFC North division.

According to the prediction tool, the Bears will once more miss out on the NFC playoffs in 2025, their first season under Ben Johnson.

