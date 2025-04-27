Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears stand a chance to have one of the best offenses of the 2025 season, thanks to having one of the most innovative and creative playcallers today in Ben Johnson as their head coach and upgrading their corps.
Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams just got himself another big-bodied aerial weapon in Colston Loveland to complement Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet; and his offensive line has been upgraded with trades for Pro Bowl guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.
And that is not to mention the defense, which still boasts stalwarts like Gervon Dexter, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaquan Brisker. But the team's next batch of stars could come from the following pool.
Chicago Bears 2025 UDFA tracker
Here is a list of undrafted players the Bears have signed so far:
- S Major Burns, LSU
- LB Power Echols, UNC
- WR JP Richardson, TCU
- K Jonathan Kim, Michigan State
- WR Jahdae Walker, Texas A&M
- LS Luke Elkin, Iowa
- EDGE Xavier Carlton, California (Berkeley)
- S Tysheem Johnson, Oregon
- EDGE Cole Nelson, Virginia Tech
- DI Gio Paez, LSU
Gio Paez initally spent his collegiate career at Wisconson before transferring to LSU for his senior season, where he was a starter and primary run-stopper. In Baton Rouge, he played alongside program veteran Major Burns, who proved himself adept at tackles for loss despite his position.
Alongside current Tennessee Titan Cedric Gray, Power Echols formed one of the most potent run-stopping linebacker tandems from 2022 to 2023 - combining for well over 200 tackles in both seasons. Jonathan Kim also played alongside him in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to East Lansing in 2023 and becoming the Spartans' leading scorer in both his seasons there.
JP Richardson was one of the Horned Frogs' most versatile weapons during his tenure. Besides catching 103 passes for 1,269 yards and five touchdowns, he was also an adept punt returner, tallying 252 yards and a score on 23 retrievals in his final season.
Tysheem Johnson did not let a lack of size (5'5", 195 lbs.) deter him from becoming a top tackler, placing second on the Ducks with 67 and being an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten Team in 2024. He was also a ballhawk, deflecting seven passes and intercepting five more in his two seasons in Eugene.
Chicago Bears 2025 Draft recap
- Rd. 1, 10th overall: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Rd. 2, 39th overall: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
- Rd. 2, 56th overall: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
- Rd. 2, 62nd overall: DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
- Rd. 4, 132nd overall: LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland
- Rd. 5, 169th overall: CB Zah Frazier, UTSA
- Rd. 6, 195th overall: OT Luke Newman, Michigan State
- Rd. 7, 233rd overall: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
