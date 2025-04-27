Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears stand a chance to have one of the best offenses of the 2025 season, thanks to having one of the most innovative and creative playcallers today in Ben Johnson as their head coach and upgrading their corps.

Ad

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams just got himself another big-bodied aerial weapon in Colston Loveland to complement Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet; and his offensive line has been upgraded with trades for Pro Bowl guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

And that is not to mention the defense, which still boasts stalwarts like Gervon Dexter, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaquan Brisker. But the team's next batch of stars could come from the following pool.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chicago Bears 2025 UDFA tracker

Here is a list of undrafted players the Bears have signed so far:

S Major Burns, LSU

LB Power Echols, UNC

WR JP Richardson, TCU

K Jonathan Kim, Michigan State

WR Jahdae Walker, Texas A&M

LS Luke Elkin, Iowa

EDGE Xavier Carlton, California (Berkeley)

S Tysheem Johnson, Oregon

EDGE Cole Nelson, Virginia Tech

DI Gio Paez, LSU

Gio Paez initally spent his collegiate career at Wisconson before transferring to LSU for his senior season, where he was a starter and primary run-stopper. In Baton Rouge, he played alongside program veteran Major Burns, who proved himself adept at tackles for loss despite his position.

Ad

Alongside current Tennessee Titan Cedric Gray, Power Echols formed one of the most potent run-stopping linebacker tandems from 2022 to 2023 - combining for well over 200 tackles in both seasons. Jonathan Kim also played alongside him in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to East Lansing in 2023 and becoming the Spartans' leading scorer in both his seasons there.

JP Richardson was one of the Horned Frogs' most versatile weapons during his tenure. Besides catching 103 passes for 1,269 yards and five touchdowns, he was also an adept punt returner, tallying 252 yards and a score on 23 retrievals in his final season.

Ad

Tysheem Johnson did not let a lack of size (5'5", 195 lbs.) deter him from becoming a top tackler, placing second on the Ducks with 67 and being an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten Team in 2024. He was also a ballhawk, deflecting seven passes and intercepting five more in his two seasons in Eugene.

Chicago Bears 2025 Draft recap

Rd. 1, 10th overall: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Rd. 2, 39th overall: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Rd. 2, 56th overall: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Rd. 2, 62nd overall: DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Rd. 4, 132nd overall: LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland

Rd. 5, 169th overall: CB Zah Frazier, UTSA

Rd. 6, 195th overall: OT Luke Newman, Michigan State

Rd. 7, 233rd overall: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.