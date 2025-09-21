Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott

The Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys met in Week 3 of the NFL season. After a mixed start by the two teams, this game gave them a chance to make a statement in the season against an opponent that could be fighting for a Wild Card spot at the end of the season.

Right from the start, it turned out to be Caleb Williams' show. The Bears quarterback had a fantastic exhibition in the first half, throwing for three touchdowns and 239 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Until now, no quarterback had over 225 yards and three touchdowns in a single half in 2025.

The Bears' defense also made some good plays, improving massively from their exhibition against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys box score

Bears players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Caleb Williams 239 10 16 3 0 0 0 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Kyle Monangai 3 14 0 0 0 0 Olamide Zacchaeus 1 12 0 1 11 0 DJ Moore 2 5 0 0 0 0 D'Andre Swift 4 5 0 3 45 0 Luther Burden - - - 2 94 1 Rome Odunze - - - 2 48 0 Colston Loveland - - - 1 31 0 Cole Kmet - - - 1 10 0 - 0 0 - - - 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Tremaine Edmunds 7 0 0 Nahshon Wright 6 0 0 Noah Sewell 5 0 0 Nick McCloud 4 0 0 Kevin Byard 4 0 0 Dominique Robinson 2 0 0 Daniel Hardy 3 0 0 Tyrique Stevenson 2 0 0 Carl Jones 2 0 0 Jaquan Brisker 2 0 0 Montez Sweat 1 0 0 Jonathan Owens 1 0 0 Dallis Flowers 1 0 0 Dayo Odeyingbo 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Cowboys player stats

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Dak Prescott 115 16 19 1 0 0 0 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Javonte Williams 9 67 0 2 9 0 Miles Sanders 3 14 0 1 3 0 KaVontae Turpin 1 4 0 0 0 0 Jalen Tolbert 0 0 0 1 12 0 Jake Ferguson - - - 8 47 0 George Pickens - - - 4 44 1 - - - - - - -

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Jack Sanborn 5 0 0 Donovan Wilson 4 0 0 Reddy Steward 3 0 0 Kenneth Murray Jr. 3 0 0 Malik Hooker 2 0 0 James Houston 2 0 0 Damone Clark 2 0 0 Osa Odighizuwa 1 0 0 Juanyeh Thomas 1 0 0 Sam Williams 1 0 0 Solomon Thomas 1 0 0 Kenny Clark 1 0 0 Kaiir Elam 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

