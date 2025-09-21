Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott
The Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys met in Week 3 of the NFL season. After a mixed start by the two teams, this game gave them a chance to make a statement in the season against an opponent that could be fighting for a Wild Card spot at the end of the season.
Right from the start, it turned out to be Caleb Williams' show. The Bears quarterback had a fantastic exhibition in the first half, throwing for three touchdowns and 239 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Until now, no quarterback had over 225 yards and three touchdowns in a single half in 2025.
The Bears' defense also made some good plays, improving massively from their exhibition against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Caleb Williams
239
10
16
3
0
0
0
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Kyle Monangai
3
14
0
0
0
0
Olamide Zacchaeus
1
12
0
1
11
0
DJ Moore
2
5
0
0
0
0
D'Andre Swift
4
5
0
3
45
0
Luther Burden
-
-
-
2
94
1
Rome Odunze
-
-
-
2
48
0
Colston Loveland
-
-
-
1
31
0
Cole Kmet
-
-
-
1
10
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Tremaine Edmunds
7
0
0
Nahshon Wright
6
0
0
Noah Sewell
5
0
0
Nick McCloud
4
0
0
Kevin Byard
4
0
0
Dominique Robinson
2
0
0
Daniel Hardy
3
0
0
Tyrique Stevenson
2
0
0
Carl Jones
2
0
0
Jaquan Brisker
2
0
0
Montez Sweat
1
0
0
Jonathan Owens
1
0
0
Dallis Flowers
1
0
0
Dayo Odeyingbo
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
Cowboys player stats
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Dak Prescott
115
16
19
1
0
0
0
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Javonte Williams
9
67
0
2
9
0
Miles Sanders
3
14
0
1
3
0
KaVontae Turpin
1
4
0
0
0
0
Jalen Tolbert
0
0
0
1
12
0
Jake Ferguson
-
-
-
8
47
0
George Pickens
-
-
-
4
44
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Jack Sanborn
5
0
0
Donovan Wilson
4
0
0
Reddy Steward
3
0
0
Kenneth Murray Jr.
3
0
0
Malik Hooker
2
0
0
James Houston
2
0
0
Damone Clark
2
0
0
Osa Odighizuwa
1
0
0
Juanyeh Thomas
1
0
0
Sam Williams
1
0
0
Solomon Thomas
1
0
0
Kenny Clark
1
0
0
Kaiir Elam
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
