Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:11 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams and the Bears dominated the Cowboys in the first half - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys met in Week 3 of the NFL season. After a mixed start by the two teams, this game gave them a chance to make a statement in the season against an opponent that could be fighting for a Wild Card spot at the end of the season.

Right from the start, it turned out to be Caleb Williams' show. The Bears quarterback had a fantastic exhibition in the first half, throwing for three touchdowns and 239 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Until now, no quarterback had over 225 yards and three touchdowns in a single half in 2025.

The Bears' defense also made some good plays, improving massively from their exhibition against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys box score

Bears players' stats:

Quarterback

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Caleb Williams239101630000
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Kyle Monangai3140000
Olamide Zacchaeus11201110
DJ Moore250000
D'Andre Swift4503450
Luther Burden---2941
Rome Odunze---2480
Colston Loveland---1310
Cole Kmet---1100
-00---0
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Tremaine Edmunds700
Nahshon Wright600
Noah Sewell500
Nick McCloud400
Kevin Byard400
Dominique Robinson200
Daniel Hardy300
Tyrique Stevenson200
Carl Jones200
Jaquan Brisker200
Montez Sweat100
Jonathan Owens100
Dallis Flowers100
Dayo Odeyingbo100
-000
-000
-000
-000
Cowboys player stats

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Dak Prescott115161910000
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Javonte Williams9670290
Miles Sanders3140130
KaVontae Turpin140000
Jalen Tolbert0001120
Jake Ferguson---8470
George Pickens---4441
-------

------
-------
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Jack Sanborn500
Donovan Wilson400
Reddy Steward300
Kenneth Murray Jr.300
Malik Hooker200
James Houston200
Damone Clark200
Osa Odighizuwa100
Juanyeh Thomas100
Sam Williams100
Solomon Thomas100
Kenny Clark100
Kaiir Elam100
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

