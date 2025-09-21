Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Cowboys game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 3

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB D'Andre Swift WR DJ Moore WR Rome Odunze WR Olamide Zaccheaus TE Cole Kmet LT Braxton Jones LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Grady Jarrett RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB Carl Jones SLB Noah Sewell LCB Nahshon Wright SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Nick McCloud

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Special Teams Role Starter Place Kicker (PK) Cairo Santos Punter (P) Tory Taylor Holder (H) Tory Taylor Punt Returner (PR) Devin Duvernay Kick Returner (KR) Devin Duvernay Long Snapper (LS) Scott Daly (

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR CeeDee Lamb WR George Pickens WR Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson LT Braxton Jones LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter LDE (Left Defensive End) Sam Williams LDT (Left Defensive Tackle) Kenny Clark RDT (Right Defensive Tackle) Osa Odighizuwa RDE (Right Defensive End) Dante Fowler Jr. WLB (Weakside Linebacker) Damone Clark MLB (Middle Linebacker) Jack Sanborn SLB (Strongside Linebacker) Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB (Left Cornerback) Kaiir Elam SS (Strong Safety) Donovan Wilson FS (Free Safety) Malik Hooker RCB (Right Cornerback) Trevon Diggs NB (Nickel Back) Reddy Steward

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

Role Starter PK (Place Kicker) Brandon Aubrey P (Punter) Bryan Anger H (Holder) Bryan Anger PR (Punt Returner) KaVontae Turpin KR (Kick Returner) KaVontae Turpin LS (Long Snapper) Trent Sieg

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum – RB D'Andre Swift (Q) Kyle Monangai Roschon Johnson Travis Homer (IR) WR DJ Moore Luther Burden III – – WR Rome Odunze Devin Duvernay – – WR Olamide Zaccheaus Jahdae Walker – – TE Cole Kmet Colston Loveland Durham Smythe – LT Braxton Jones Theo Benedet – – LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman – – C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates – – RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie (IR) – – RT Darnell Wright Ozzy Trapilo – –

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Dominique Robinson Daniel Hardy – LDT Grady Jarrett Chris Williams Shemar Turner – RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings – – RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Tanoh Kpassagnon Austin Booker (IR) – WLB Tremaine Edmunds Ruben Hyppolite II Carl Jones – MLB T.J. Edwards (O) Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR) – – SLB Noah Sewell D'Marco Jackson (Q) – – LCB Nahshon Wright Dallis Flowers Jaylon Johnson (IR) – SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks – – FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens – – RCB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones (O) Terell Smith (IR) – NB Kyler Gordon (O) Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier (O)

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cairo Santos – – – P Tory Taylor – – – H Tory Taylor – – – PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell – – KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell Luther Burden III – LS Scott Daly – – –

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III – – RB Javonte Williams Miles Sanders Jaydon Blue Phil Mafah (IR) WR CeeDee Lamb KaVontae Turpin – – WR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy – – WR Jalen Tolbert Jonathan Mingo (IR) – – TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. (IR) FB Hunter Luepke – – – LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas – – LG Tyler Smith Trevor Keegan – – C Brock Hoffman Cooper Beebe (IR) – – RG Tyler Booker T.J. Bass Rob Jones (IR) – RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius –

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Jadeveon Clowney Donovan Ezeiruaku – LDT Kenny Clark Jay Toia Mazi Smith – RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas Perrion Winfrey (IR) – RDE Dante Fowler Jr. Marshawn Kneeland James Houston Payton Turner (IR) WLB Damone Clark Marist Liufau – – MLB Jack Sanborn – – – SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Shemar James DeMarvion Overshown (O) – LCB Kaiir Elam C.J. Goodwin Shavon Revel Jr. (O) Caelen Carson (IR) SS Donovan Wilson Juanyeh Thomas – – FS Malik Hooker Markquese Bell – – RCB Trevon Diggs (Q) Trikweze Bridges Robert Rochell Josh Butler (O) NB DaRon Bland (O) Reddy Steward Zion Childress –

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Role Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon Aubrey – – – P Bryan Anger – – – H Bryan Anger – – – PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert – – KR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert Jaydon Blue – LS Trent Sieg – – –

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream on Fubo.

