Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
QB
Caleb Williams
RB
D'Andre Swift
WR
DJ Moore
WR
Rome Odunze
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
TE
Cole Kmet
LT
Braxton Jones
LG
Joe Thuney
C
Drew Dalman
RG
Jonah Jackson
RT
Darnell Wright
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
LDE
Montez Sweat
LDT
Grady Jarrett
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
MLB
Carl Jones
SLB
Noah Sewell
LCB
Nahshon Wright
SS
Jaquan Brisker
FS
Kevin Byard III
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
NB
Nick McCloud
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:
Special Teams Role
Starter
Place Kicker (PK)
Cairo Santos
Punter (P)
Tory Taylor
Holder (H)
Tory Taylor
Punt Returner (PR)
Devin Duvernay
Kick Returner (KR)
Devin Duvernay
Long Snapper (LS)
Scott Daly (
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
QB
Dak Prescott
RB
Javonte Williams
WR
CeeDee Lamb
WR
George Pickens
WR
Jalen Tolbert
TE
Jake Ferguson
LT
Tyler Guyton
LG
Tyler Smith
C
Brock Hoffman
RG
Tyler Booker
RT
Terence Steele
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
LDE (Left Defensive End)
Sam Williams
LDT (Left Defensive Tackle)
Kenny Clark
RDT (Right Defensive Tackle)
Osa Odighizuwa
RDE (Right Defensive End)
Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB (Weakside Linebacker)
Damone Clark
MLB (Middle Linebacker)
Jack Sanborn
SLB (Strongside Linebacker)
Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB (Left Cornerback)
Kaiir Elam
SS (Strong Safety)
Donovan Wilson
FS (Free Safety)
Malik Hooker
RCB (Right Cornerback)
Trevon Diggs
NB (Nickel Back)
Reddy Steward
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:
Role
Starter
PK (Place Kicker)
Brandon Aubrey
P (Punter)
Bryan Anger
H (Holder)
Bryan Anger
PR (Punt Returner)
KaVontae Turpin
KR (Kick Returner)
KaVontae Turpin
LS (Long Snapper)
Trent Sieg
Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Chicago Bears depth chart
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
–
RB
D'Andre Swift (Q)
Kyle Monangai
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer (IR)
WR
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
–
–
WR
Rome Odunze
Devin Duvernay
–
–
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jahdae Walker
–
–
TE
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
Durham Smythe
–
LT
Braxton Jones
Theo Benedet
–
–
LG
Joe Thuney
Luke Newman
–
–
C
Drew Dalman
Ryan Bates
–
–
RG
Jonah Jackson
Kiran Amegadjie (IR)
–
–
RT
Darnell Wright
Ozzy Trapilo
–
–
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Montez Sweat
Dominique Robinson
Daniel Hardy
–
LDT
Grady Jarrett
Chris Williams
Shemar Turner
–
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Andrew Billings
–
–
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Austin Booker (IR)
–
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Ruben Hyppolite II
Carl Jones
–
MLB
T.J. Edwards (O)
Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR)
–
–
SLB
Noah Sewell
D'Marco Jackson (Q)
–
–
LCB
Nahshon Wright
Dallis Flowers
Jaylon Johnson (IR)
–
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
–
–
FS
Kevin Byard III
Jonathan Owens
–
–
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
Jaylon Jones (O)
Terell Smith (IR)
–
NB
Kyler Gordon (O)
Nick McCloud
Josh Blackwell
Zah Frazier (O)
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Cairo Santos
–
–
–
P
Tory Taylor
–
–
–
H
Tory Taylor
–
–
–
PR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
–
–
KR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
Luther Burden III
–
LS
Scott Daly
–
–
–
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
–
–
RB
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah (IR)
WR
CeeDee Lamb
KaVontae Turpin
–
–
WR
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
–
–
WR
Jalen Tolbert
Jonathan Mingo (IR)
–
–
TE
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens Jr. (IR)
FB
Hunter Luepke
–
–
–
LT
Tyler Guyton
Nate Thomas
–
–
LG
Tyler Smith
Trevor Keegan
–
–
C
Brock Hoffman
Cooper Beebe (IR)
–
–
RG
Tyler Booker
T.J. Bass
Rob Jones (IR)
–
RT
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
–
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Sam Williams
Jadeveon Clowney
Donovan Ezeiruaku
–
LDT
Kenny Clark
Jay Toia
Mazi Smith
–
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey (IR)
–
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
Marshawn Kneeland
James Houston
Payton Turner (IR)
WLB
Damone Clark
Marist Liufau
–
–
MLB
Jack Sanborn
–
–
–
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown (O)
–
LCB
Kaiir Elam
C.J. Goodwin
Shavon Revel Jr. (O)
Caelen Carson (IR)
SS
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
–
–
FS
Malik Hooker
Markquese Bell
–
–
RCB
Trevon Diggs (Q)
Trikweze Bridges
Robert Rochell
Josh Butler (O)
NB
DaRon Bland (O)
Reddy Steward
Zion Childress
–
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:
Role
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon Aubrey
–
–
–
P
Bryan Anger
–
–
–
H
Bryan Anger
–
–
–
PR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
–
–
KR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Jaydon Blue
–
LS
Trent Sieg
–
–
–
How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest
The Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream on Fubo.
