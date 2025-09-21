  • home icon
Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:43 GMT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Cowboys game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 3

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBD'Andre Swift
WRDJ Moore
WRRome Odunze
WROlamide Zaccheaus
TECole Kmet
LTBraxton Jones
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTGrady Jarrett
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBCarl Jones
SLBNoah Sewell
LCBNahshon Wright
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBNick McCloud
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Special Teams RoleStarter
Place Kicker (PK)Cairo Santos
Punter (P)Tory Taylor
Holder (H)Tory Taylor
Punt Returner (PR)Devin Duvernay
Kick Returner (KR)Devin Duvernay
Long Snapper (LS)Scott Daly (
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRCeeDee Lamb
WRGeorge Pickens
WRJalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
LTBraxton Jones
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
LDE (Left Defensive End)Sam Williams
LDT (Left Defensive Tackle)Kenny Clark
RDT (Right Defensive Tackle)Osa Odighizuwa
RDE (Right Defensive End)Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB (Weakside Linebacker)Damone Clark
MLB (Middle Linebacker)Jack Sanborn
SLB (Strongside Linebacker)Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB (Left Cornerback)Kaiir Elam
SS (Strong Safety)Donovan Wilson
FS (Free Safety)Malik Hooker
RCB (Right Cornerback)Trevon Diggs
NB (Nickel Back)Reddy Steward
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

RoleStarter
PK (Place Kicker)Brandon Aubrey
P (Punter)Bryan Anger
H (Holder)Bryan Anger
PR (Punt Returner)KaVontae Turpin
KR (Kick Returner)KaVontae Turpin
LS (Long Snapper)Trent Sieg
Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum
RBD'Andre Swift (Q)Kyle MonangaiRoschon JohnsonTravis Homer (IR)
WRDJ MooreLuther Burden III
WRRome OdunzeDevin Duvernay
WROlamide ZaccheausJahdae Walker
TECole KmetColston LovelandDurham Smythe
LTBraxton JonesTheo Benedet
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie (IR)
RTDarnell WrightOzzy Trapilo
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDominique RobinsonDaniel Hardy
LDTGrady JarrettChris WilliamsShemar Turner
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew Billings
RDEDayo OdeyingboTanoh KpassagnonAustin Booker (IR)
WLBTremaine EdmundsRuben Hyppolite IICarl Jones
MLBT.J. Edwards (O)Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR)
SLBNoah SewellD'Marco Jackson (Q)
LCBNahshon WrightDallis FlowersJaylon Johnson (IR)
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens
RCBTyrique StevensonJaylon Jones (O)Terell Smith (IR)
NBKyler Gordon (O)Nick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier (O)
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCairo Santos
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell
KRDevin DuvernayJosh BlackwellLuther Burden III
LSScott Daly
Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III
RBJavonte WilliamsMiles SandersJaydon BluePhil Mafah (IR)
WRCeeDee LambKaVontae Turpin
WRGeorge PickensRyan Flournoy
WRJalen TolbertJonathan Mingo (IR)
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. (IR)
FBHunter Luepke
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas
LGTyler SmithTrevor Keegan
CBrock HoffmanCooper Beebe (IR)
RGTyler BookerT.J. BassRob Jones (IR)
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsJadeveon ClowneyDonovan Ezeiruaku
LDTKenny ClarkJay ToiaMazi Smith
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon ThomasPerrion Winfrey (IR)
RDEDante Fowler Jr.Marshawn KneelandJames HoustonPayton Turner (IR)
WLBDamone ClarkMarist Liufau
MLBJack Sanborn
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.Shemar JamesDeMarvion Overshown (O)
LCBKaiir ElamC.J. GoodwinShavon Revel Jr. (O)Caelen Carson (IR)
SSDonovan WilsonJuanyeh Thomas
FSMalik HookerMarkquese Bell
RCBTrevon Diggs (Q)Trikweze BridgesRobert RochellJosh Butler (O)
NBDaRon Bland (O)Reddy StewardZion Childress
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

RoleStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen Tolbert
KRKaVontae TurpinJalen TolbertJaydon Blue
LSTrent Sieg
How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 contest

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream on Fubo.

