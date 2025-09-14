Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Lions contest, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 2

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB D'Andre Swift WR DJ Moore WR Rome Odunze WR Olamide Zaccheaus TE Cole Kmet LT Braxton Jones LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Grady Jarrett RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB T.J. Edwards SLB Noah Sewell LCB Jaylon Johnson SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Nick McCloud

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

Position Starter PK Cairo Santos P Tory Taylor H Tory Taylor PR Devin Duvernay KR Devin Duvernay LS Scott Daly

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter QB Jared Goff RB Jahmyr Gibbs WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Jameson Williams WR Kalif Raymond TE Sam LaPorta LT Taylor Decker LG Christian Mahogany C Graham Glasgow RG Tate Ratledge RT Penei Sewell

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter LDE Aidan Hutchinson LDT Tyleik Williams RDT DJ Reader RDE Marcus Davenport WLB Alex Anzalone MLB Jack Campbell SLB Derrick Barnes LCB Terrion Arnold SS Brian Branch FS Kerby Joseph RCB D.J. Reed NB Amik Robertson

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

Position Starter PK Jake Bates P Jack Fox H Jack Fox PR Kalif Raymond KR Grant Stuard LS Hogan Hatten

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - RB D'Andre Swift Kyle Monangai Roschon Johnson Travis Homer IR WR DJ Moore Luther Burden III - - WR Rome Odunze Devin Duvernay - - WR Olamide Zaccheaus Jahdae Walker O - - TE Cole Kmet Colston Loveland Durham Smythe - LT Braxton Jones Theo Benedet - - LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman - - C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates - - RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie - - RT Darnell Wright Ozzy Trapilo - -

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Dominique Robinson Daniel Hardy Austin Booker IR LDT Grady Jarrett Q Shemar Turner Chris Williams - RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings - - RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Tanoh Kpassagnon - - WLB Tremaine Edmunds Ruben Hyppolite II - - MLB T.J. Edwards Amen Ogbongbemiga IR - - SLB Noah Sewell D'Marco Jackson - - LCB Jaylon Johnson Nahshon Wright - - SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks - - FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens - - RCB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones Terell Smith IR - NB Kyler Gordon O Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier O

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cairo Santos - - - P Tory Taylor - - - H Tory Taylor - - - PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - - KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell Luther Burden III - LS Scott Daly - - -

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jared Goff Kyle Allen - - RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Craig Reynolds Sione Vaki D WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Isaac TeSlaa - - WR Jameson Williams Dominic Lovett - - WR Kalif Raymond - - - TE Sam LaPorta Brock Wright Shane Zylstra Kenny Yeboah IR LT Taylor Decker Q Giovanni Manu Justin Herron IR - LG Christian Mahogany Miles Frazier O - - C Graham Glasgow Kingsley Eguakun - - RG Tate Ratledge Kayode Awosika Colby Sorsdal IR - RT Penei Sewell Jamarco Jones IR - -

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aidan Hutchinson Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyrus Wheat - LDT Tyleik Williams Mekhi Wingo Alim McNeill O Levi Onwuzurike O RDT DJ Reader Roy Lopez Pat O'Connor Chris Smith RDE Marcus Davenport Tyler Lacy Josh Paschal O - WLB Alex Anzalone Grant Stuard Trevor Nowaske O Monty Rice MLB Jack Campbell Zach Cunningham - - SLB Derrick Barnes Ezekiel Turner IR - - LCB Terrion Arnold Khalil Dorsey - - SS Brian Branch Thomas Harper Dan Jackson IR - FS Kerby Joseph Q Daniel Thomas - - RCB D.J. Reed Rock Ya-Sin Ennis Rakestraw Jr. IR - NB Amik Robertson Avonte Maddox - -

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Bates - - - P Jack Fox - - - H Jack Fox - - - PR Kalif Raymond - - - KR Grant Stuard Craig Reynolds - - LS Hogan Hatten - - -

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Bears vs. Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Bears vs. Lions game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

