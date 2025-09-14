Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
QB
Caleb Williams
RB
D'Andre Swift
WR
DJ Moore
WR
Rome Odunze
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
TE
Cole Kmet
LT
Braxton Jones
LG
Joe Thuney
C
Drew Dalman
RG
Jonah Jackson
RT
Darnell Wright
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
LDE
Montez Sweat
LDT
Grady Jarrett
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
MLB
T.J. Edwards
SLB
Noah Sewell
LCB
Jaylon Johnson
SS
Jaquan Brisker
FS
Kevin Byard III
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
NB
Nick McCloud
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
PK
Cairo Santos
P
Tory Taylor
H
Tory Taylor
PR
Devin Duvernay
KR
Devin Duvernay
LS
Scott Daly
Detroit Lions projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
QB
Jared Goff
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Jameson Williams
WR
Kalif Raymond
TE
Sam LaPorta
LT
Taylor Decker
LG
Christian Mahogany
C
Graham Glasgow
RG
Tate Ratledge
RT
Penei Sewell
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
LDT
Tyleik Williams
RDT
DJ Reader
RDE
Marcus Davenport
WLB
Alex Anzalone
MLB
Jack Campbell
SLB
Derrick Barnes
LCB
Terrion Arnold
SS
Brian Branch
FS
Kerby Joseph
RCB
D.J. Reed
NB
Amik Robertson
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Bates
P
Jack Fox
H
Jack Fox
PR
Kalif Raymond
KR
Grant Stuard
LS
Hogan Hatten
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions depth chart
Chicago Bears depth chart
Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
-
RB
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer IR
WR
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
-
-
WR
Rome Odunze
Devin Duvernay
-
-
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jahdae Walker O
-
-
TE
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
Durham Smythe
-
LT
Braxton Jones
Theo Benedet
-
-
LG
Joe Thuney
Luke Newman
-
-
C
Drew Dalman
Ryan Bates
-
-
RG
Jonah Jackson
Kiran Amegadjie
-
-
RT
Darnell Wright
Ozzy Trapilo
-
-
Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Montez Sweat
Dominique Robinson
Daniel Hardy
Austin Booker IR
LDT
Grady Jarrett Q
Shemar Turner
Chris Williams
-
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Andrew Billings
-
-
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
Tanoh Kpassagnon
-
-
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Ruben Hyppolite II
-
-
MLB
T.J. Edwards
Amen Ogbongbemiga IR
-
-
SLB
Noah Sewell
D'Marco Jackson
-
-
LCB
Jaylon Johnson
Nahshon Wright
-
-
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
-
-
FS
Kevin Byard III
Jonathan Owens
-
-
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
Jaylon Jones
Terell Smith IR
-
NB
Kyler Gordon O
Nick McCloud
Josh Blackwell
Zah Frazier O
Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Cairo Santos
-
-
-
P
Tory Taylor
-
-
-
H
Tory Taylor
-
-
-
PR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
-
-
KR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
Luther Burden III
-
LS
Scott Daly
-
-
-
Detroit Lions depth chart
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jared Goff
Kyle Allen
-
-
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki D
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
-
-
WR
Jameson Williams
Dominic Lovett
-
-
WR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
TE
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
Kenny Yeboah IR
LT
Taylor Decker Q
Giovanni Manu
Justin Herron IR
-
LG
Christian Mahogany
Miles Frazier O
-
-
C
Graham Glasgow
Kingsley Eguakun
-
-
RG
Tate Ratledge
Kayode Awosika
Colby Sorsdal IR
-
RT
Penei Sewell
Jamarco Jones IR
-
-
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyrus Wheat
-
LDT
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
Alim McNeill O
Levi Onwuzurike O
RDT
DJ Reader
Roy Lopez
Pat O'Connor
Chris Smith
RDE
Marcus Davenport
Tyler Lacy
Josh Paschal O
-
WLB
Alex Anzalone
Grant Stuard
Trevor Nowaske O
Monty Rice
MLB
Jack Campbell
Zach Cunningham
-
-
SLB
Derrick Barnes
Ezekiel Turner IR
-
-
LCB
Terrion Arnold
Khalil Dorsey
-
-
SS
Brian Branch
Thomas Harper
Dan Jackson IR
-
FS
Kerby Joseph Q
Daniel Thomas
-
-
RCB
D.J. Reed
Rock Ya-Sin
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. IR
-
NB
Amik Robertson
Avonte Maddox
-
-
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Bates
-
-
-
P
Jack Fox
-
-
-
H
Jack Fox
-
-
-
PR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
KR
Grant Stuard
Craig Reynolds
-
-
LS
Hogan Hatten
-
-
-
How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game
The Bears vs. Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Bears vs. Lions game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
