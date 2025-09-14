  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:26 GMT
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Ad

Ahead of the Bears vs. Lions contest, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 2

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBD'Andre Swift
WRDJ Moore
WRRome Odunze
WROlamide Zaccheaus
TECole Kmet
LTBraxton Jones
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTGrady Jarrett
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBT.J. Edwards
SLBNoah Sewell
LCBJaylon Johnson
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBNick McCloud
Ad

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
PKCairo Santos
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin Duvernay
KRDevin Duvernay
LSScott Daly
Ad

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
QBJared Goff
RBJahmyr Gibbs
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown
WRJameson Williams
WRKalif Raymond
TESam LaPorta
LTTaylor Decker
LGChristian Mahogany
CGraham Glasgow
RGTate Ratledge
RTPenei Sewell
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
LDEAidan Hutchinson
LDTTyleik Williams
RDTDJ Reader
RDEMarcus Davenport
WLBAlex Anzalone
MLBJack Campbell
SLBDerrick Barnes
LCBTerrion Arnold
SSBrian Branch
FSKerby Joseph
RCBD.J. Reed
NBAmik Robertson
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond
KRGrant Stuard
LSHogan Hatten
Ad

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum-
RBD'Andre SwiftKyle MonangaiRoschon JohnsonTravis Homer IR
WRDJ MooreLuther Burden III--
WRRome OdunzeDevin Duvernay--
WROlamide ZaccheausJahdae Walker O--
TECole KmetColston LovelandDurham Smythe-
LTBraxton JonesTheo Benedet--
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman--
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates--
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie--
RTDarnell WrightOzzy Trapilo--
Ad

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDominique RobinsonDaniel HardyAustin Booker IR
LDTGrady Jarrett QShemar TurnerChris Williams-
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew Billings--
RDEDayo OdeyingboTanoh Kpassagnon--
WLBTremaine EdmundsRuben Hyppolite II--
MLBT.J. EdwardsAmen Ogbongbemiga IR--
SLBNoah SewellD'Marco Jackson--
LCBJaylon JohnsonNahshon Wright--
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks--
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens--
RCBTyrique StevensonJaylon JonesTerell Smith IR-
NBKyler Gordon ONick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier O
Ad

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCairo Santos---
PTory Taylor---
HTory Taylor---
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell--
KRDevin DuvernayJosh BlackwellLuther Burden III-
LSScott Daly---
Ad

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJared GoffKyle Allen--
RBJahmyr GibbsDavid MontgomeryCraig ReynoldsSione Vaki D
WRAmon-Ra St. BrownIsaac TeSlaa--
WRJameson WilliamsDominic Lovett--
WRKalif Raymond---
TESam LaPortaBrock WrightShane ZylstraKenny Yeboah IR
LTTaylor Decker QGiovanni ManuJustin Herron IR-
LGChristian MahoganyMiles Frazier O--
CGraham GlasgowKingsley Eguakun--
RGTate RatledgeKayode AwosikaColby Sorsdal IR-
RTPenei SewellJamarco Jones IR--
Ad

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAidan HutchinsonAl-Quadin MuhammadTyrus Wheat-
LDTTyleik WilliamsMekhi WingoAlim McNeill OLevi Onwuzurike O
RDTDJ ReaderRoy LopezPat O'ConnorChris Smith
RDEMarcus DavenportTyler LacyJosh Paschal O-
WLBAlex AnzaloneGrant StuardTrevor Nowaske OMonty Rice
MLBJack CampbellZach Cunningham--
SLBDerrick BarnesEzekiel Turner IR--
LCBTerrion ArnoldKhalil Dorsey--
SSBrian BranchThomas HarperDan Jackson IR-
FSKerby Joseph QDaniel Thomas--
RCBD.J. ReedRock Ya-SinEnnis Rakestraw Jr. IR-
NBAmik RobertsonAvonte Maddox--
Ad

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Bates---
PJack Fox---
HJack Fox---
PRKalif Raymond---
KRGrant StuardCraig Reynolds--
LSHogan Hatten---
Ad

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Bears vs. Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Bears vs. Lions game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications