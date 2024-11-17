Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Jordan Love

The Chicago Bears squared off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The matchup kicked off at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led the offense for the Bears, while Jordan Love started as Green Bay's signal-caller.
Here's a look at the box score for the game, which ended in a narrow 20-19 win for the Packers.
Bears vs Packers summary
The Packers opened the scoring in the first quarter when Love connected with Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Brandon McManus converted the extra point. The Bears got on the scoreboard when Cairo Santos made a 53-yard field goal.
Both teams struggled to get their offense flowing in the second quarter. However, the Bears managed to get ahead just before halftime when Roschon Johnson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Santos converted the extra point to give Chicago a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Chicago opened the scoring in the second half when Santos made a 27-yard field goal. The Packers went back in front when Josh Jacobs rushed for a 7-yard touchdown. McManus converted the extra point. However, the Bears restored their lead just before heading into the final quarter when D'Andre Swift rushed for a 39-yard touchdown. Chicago looked for a 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful.
In the fourth quarter, the Packers took the lead when Love rushed for a 1-yard score. They attempted an unsuccessful two-point conversion. Despite that, Green Bay remained in front for the rest of the game to earn a crucial win on the road.
The Packers improved to 7-3 win the win, while the Bears fell to their sixth defeat of the season.
