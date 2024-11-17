Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Jordan Love

The Chicago Bears squared off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The matchup kicked off at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led the offense for the Bears, while Jordan Love started as Green Bay's signal-caller.

Here's a look at the box score for the game, which ended in a narrow 20-19 win for the Packers.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Chicago Bears 3 7 9 0 19 Green Bay Packers 7 0 7 6 20

Chicago Bears players' stats

Quarterback:

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Caleb Williams 231 23 31 0 0 70 9 0

Rushing and receiving:

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs D’Andre Swift 14 71 1 2 13 0 Roschon Johnson 10 33 1 1 8 0 D.J. Moore 1 5 0 7 62 0 Cole Kmet 0 0 0 3 42 0 Rome Odunze 0 0 0 6 65 0

Kicking:

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Cairo Santos 2/3 7

Green Bay Packers players' stats

Quarterback:

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Jordan Love 261 13 17 1 1 18 4 1

Rushing and receiving:

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Josh Jacobs 18 76 1 4 58 0 Emanuel Wilson 2 17 0 0 0 0 Jayden Reed 1 -5 0 2 23 1 Christian Watson 0 0 0 4 150 0 Romeo Doubs 0 0 0 1 17 0

Kicking:

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Brandon McManus - 2

Bears vs Packers summary

The Packers opened the scoring in the first quarter when Love connected with Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Brandon McManus converted the extra point. The Bears got on the scoreboard when Cairo Santos made a 53-yard field goal.

Both teams struggled to get their offense flowing in the second quarter. However, the Bears managed to get ahead just before halftime when Roschon Johnson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Santos converted the extra point to give Chicago a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second half when Santos made a 27-yard field goal. The Packers went back in front when Josh Jacobs rushed for a 7-yard touchdown. McManus converted the extra point. However, the Bears restored their lead just before heading into the final quarter when D'Andre Swift rushed for a 39-yard touchdown. Chicago looked for a 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful.

In the fourth quarter, the Packers took the lead when Love rushed for a 1-yard score. They attempted an unsuccessful two-point conversion. Despite that, Green Bay remained in front for the rest of the game to earn a crucial win on the road.

The Packers improved to 7-3 win the win, while the Bears fell to their sixth defeat of the season.

