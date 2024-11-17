  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Nov 17, 2024 21:11 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Caleb Williams, Jordan Love - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears squared off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The matchup kicked off at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led the offense for the Bears, while Jordan Love started as Green Bay's signal-caller.

Here's a look at the box score for the game, which ended in a narrow 20-19 win for the Packers.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Chicago Bears3 7 9019
Green Bay Packers7 0 7620
Chicago Bears players' stats

Quarterback:

Player

Passing Yards

Pass Completions

Pass Attempts

Passing TDs

Interceptions

Rushing Yards

Carries

Rushing TDs

Caleb Williams

231

23

31

0

0

70

9

0

Rushing and receiving:

Player

Rush Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Receiving TDs

D’Andre Swift

14

71

1

2

13

0

Roschon Johnson

10

33

1

1

8

0

D.J. Moore

1

5

0

7

62

0

Cole Kmet

0

0

0

3

42

0

Rome Odunze

0

0

0

6

65

0

Kicking:

Player

Field Goals Converted/Attempts

Total Points

Cairo Santos

2/3

7

Green Bay Packers players' stats

Quarterback:

Player

Passing Yards

Pass Completions

Pass Attempts

Passing TDs

Interceptions

Rushing Yards

Carries

Rushing TDs

Jordan Love

261

13

17

1

1

18

4

1

Rushing and receiving:

Player

Rush Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Receiving TDs

Josh Jacobs

18

76

1

4

58

0

Emanuel Wilson

2

17

0

0

0

0

Jayden Reed

1

-5

0

2

23

1

Christian Watson

0

0

0

4

150

0

Romeo Doubs

0

0

0

1

17

0

Kicking:

Player

Field Goals Converted/Attempts

Total Points

Brandon McManus

-

2

Bears vs Packers summary

The Packers opened the scoring in the first quarter when Love connected with Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Brandon McManus converted the extra point. The Bears got on the scoreboard when Cairo Santos made a 53-yard field goal.

Both teams struggled to get their offense flowing in the second quarter. However, the Bears managed to get ahead just before halftime when Roschon Johnson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Santos converted the extra point to give Chicago a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second half when Santos made a 27-yard field goal. The Packers went back in front when Josh Jacobs rushed for a 7-yard touchdown. McManus converted the extra point. However, the Bears restored their lead just before heading into the final quarter when D'Andre Swift rushed for a 39-yard touchdown. Chicago looked for a 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful.

In the fourth quarter, the Packers took the lead when Love rushed for a 1-yard score. They attempted an unsuccessful two-point conversion. Despite that, Green Bay remained in front for the rest of the game to earn a crucial win on the road.

The Packers improved to 7-3 win the win, while the Bears fell to their sixth defeat of the season.

Edited by Arnold
