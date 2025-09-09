Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings began a new era on Monday, as JJ McCarthy made his NFL debut after a knee injury wiped out his supposed rookie season in 2024. He would inherit a solid offense comprised of running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end TJ Hockenson. The offensive line is rejigged with the addition of former Colts' Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.

The Chicago Bears are also ushering in a new era with coach Ben Johnson. The hiring of the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator came with massive roster changes.

Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman joined via free agency and trade. Tight end Colston Loveland was drafted. And it has led to much positive outlook for the squad.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Vikings 0 6 6 Bears 7 3 10

Chicago Bears player stats

Passing

Rushing and receiving

Defense

Kicking

Punting

Minnesota Vikings player stats

Passing

Rushing and receiving

Defense

Kicking

Punting

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings summary

The game began with the Bears forcing a Vikings punt, then punishing it with a rushing touchdown by Caleb Williams. Both teams then exchanged punts before Will Reichard scored a field goal for the visitors' first points of the night.

After that, both teams failed to score for nearly the rest of the second quarter. The Bears began the drought by losing the ball on downs while in field goal range after choosing to go for it. Then, punts happened on the next three drives before Cairo Santos ended the drought with a field goal. Reichard then scored a field goal to end the first half.

