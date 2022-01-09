Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 features an NFC North divisional clash between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have had disappointing seasons this year. They were both expected to be playoff contenders, but neither of them were able to achieve it. They both enter NFL Week 18 officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and Bears head coach Matt Nagy will both enter NFL Week 18 in the hot seat. Both of their futures are in serious question, but they will try to finish the year strong and possibly retain their jobs.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report for NFL Week 18

Chicago Bears injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Akiem Hicks DL Ankle OUT Eddie Goldman DL Finger Questionable Robert Quinn LB Shoulder Questionable Duke Shelley DB Heel Questionable

The Chicago Bears defense is dealing with several injuries in NFL Week 18. Akiem Hicks has officially been ruled out while Robert Quinn is listed as questionable. They are two of the best players on the team. Quinn, along with Eddie Goldman and Duke Shelley, all practiced in full on Friday, so they have a decent chance of playing in NFL Week 18.

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Michael Pierce DT Illness Doubtful Kris Boyd CB Ribs Questionable Mackensie Alexander CB Ankle Questionable Wyatt Davis OG Illness Questionable

Kris Boyd and Mackensie Alexander were all able to get into full practice on Friday, meaning they both have a decent chance of playing in NFL Week 18. Wyatt Davis was unable to log any practice time this week, and Michael Pierce is officially listed as doubtful, so their availability appears less optimistic.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup for NFL Week 18

Chicago Bears starting lineup

QB - Justin Fields | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Darnell Mooney, Allen Robinson II, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Germain Ifedi, James Daniels, Sam Mustipher, Cody Whitehair, Jason Peters

DL - Bilal Nichols, Eddie Goldman (Q), Mario Edwards Jr. | LB - Trevis Gipson, Alec Ogletree, Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn (Q) | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson Sr. | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Minnesota Vikings starting lineup

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - D.J. Wonnum, Dalvin Tomlinson, Michael Pierce (Q), Sheldon Richardson | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

