Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report Week 12: Latest on Elijah Hicks, Sam Darnold and more

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The Vikings enter the game with an 8-2 record and look poised for a postseason push, while the Chicago Bears are enduring a tricky season and enter with a 4-6 record.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report Week 12

Here's a look at the injury report for both sides as they prepare for their Sunday game.

Chicago Bears injury report Week 12

Elijah Hicks' injury update

According to CBS Sports, Elijah Hicks was absent from Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions. The defensive back missed both training sessions due to an ankle injury.

Hicks reportedly sustained the injury in a game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. He must feature in some capacity in Friday's session to have a chance of suiting up against the in-form Vikings.

D'Andre Swift's injury update

According to CBS Sports, D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in Thursday's training session. The running back is dealing with a groin injury ahead of his side's Week 12 game.

Swift's appearance on Thursday was a welcome one. Due to the groin issue, he missed the entirety of Friday's session. He'll be monitored closely in Friday's session ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings injury report Week 12

Sam Darnold's injury update

According to NBC Sports, Sam Darnold has dealt with an array of injuries in 2024, and his hand injury is the latest.

Thankfully for the Vikings, Darnold was listed as a full participant in Thursday's training session. It's a step in the right direction after a limited designation on Wednesday. He now looks set to feature in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Jones' injury update

According to Fantasy Pros, Aaron Jones is listed on the Minnesota Vikings injury report. The running back is dealing with injuries to his ribs.

Jones has been a full participant in both training sessions to start the week. Hence, his presence on the injury report is likely just a precaution. Barring any unfortunate scenarios, he'll be available for Sunday's game.

