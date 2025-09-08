Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, picks and fantasy outlook feat. Colston Loveland and Adam Thielen

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings got the opportunity to enjoy Week 1 like many fans, as both teams were two of the six that didn't play on Sunday. However, almost like a presentation day in elementary school, it's now their turn to present in front of the whole world after waiting for everyone else to go first.
There was already one massive blowout between NFC North opponents this week as the Green Bay Packers took the Detroit Lions to task. Will the second divisional matchup in the division carry a similar storyline? Here's everything about the contest, including predictions, fantasy picks, and more.
Bears vs Vikings prediction
Both teams are currently 0-0 and could have quite different public perceptions based on how the teams play and who emerges victorious. This will be a notable debut in two key ways. After a year of waiting due to injury, J.J. McCarthy is heading into his first start ever in the NFL.
As for the Bears, it will be Ben Johnson's debut as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. As such, expect plenty of mistakes from both sides. The Bears are likely to burn some timeouts at inopportune moments, while McCarthy could throw an interception early in the contest.
In the end, expect the Bears, featuring the more experienced quarterback, to pull off a victory. The game will not be a blowout, but it will see some separation in the second half after a tight first half.
The Bears will win 24-16.
Bears vs Vikings fantasy picks
For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson is a no-brainer to start. However, those looking for a deeper cut might want to consider Adam Theilen. Theilen has proven in recent years that he can still have good games.
With Jordan Addison serving a suspension at the moment, he could be in line for a night like Keenan Allen enjoyed in his game against Patrick Mahomes on September 5. Allen caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears, of course, have a defense that could see some sacks and interceptions from the de facto rookie's first start. Additionally, the usual suspect, DJ Moore, is worth a start, but one deeper cut option could be rookie Colston Loveland. Loveland was selected tenth overall earlier this year, and by that investment alone, should get plenty of targets in the game.
Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings on cable
Fans can tune in at 8:15 PM EST to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in their stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Fans without cable but in possession of an antenna should be able to watch the game without a cable subscription, depending on their location. The game is likely to conclude before midnight on the East Coast.
