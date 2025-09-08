Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jonathan Allen
Levi Drake Rodriguez
-
-
NT
Jalen Redmond
Alex Williams
-
-
RDE
Javon Hargrave
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Elijah Williams
-
WLB
Jonathan Greenard
Tyler Batty
-
-
LILB
Blake Cashman
Eric Wilson
Austin Keys
-
RILB
Ivan Pace Jr.
Kobe King
-
-
SLB
Andrew Van Ginkel
Dallas Turner
Bo Richter
Chaz Chambliss
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
Jeff Okudah
-
-
SS
Joshua Metellus
Theo Jackson
-
-
FS
Harrison Smith
Jay Ward
-
-
RCB
Byron Murphy Jr.
Dwight McGlothern
-
-
NB
Tavierre Thomas
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Will Reichard
-
-
-
P
Ryan Wright
-
-
-
H
Ryan Wright
-
-
-
PR
Myles Price
Adam Thielen
-
-
KR
Myles Price
Ty Chandler
Tai Felton
-
LS
Andrew DePaola
-
-
-
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 MNF game
The Bears vs. Vikings MNF clash will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.
Here are some key details for the Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 matchup:
Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC and ESPN
Live stream: Fubo
Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
