Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in the final Week 1 game of the 2025 season on Monday. The contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 1

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB D'Andre Swift WR DJ Moore WR Rome Odunze WR Luther Burden III TE Colston Loveland LT Braxton Jones LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Grady Jarrett RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB T.J. Edwards SLB Ruben Hyppolite II LCB Jaylon Johnson SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Kyler Gordon

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter PK Cairo Santos P Tory Taylor H Tory Taylor PR Devin Duvernay KR Devin Duvernay LS Scott Daly

Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter QB J.J. McCarthy RB Aaron Jones Sr. WR Justin Jefferson WR Adam Thielen WR Jalen Nailor TE T.J. Hockenson FB C.J. Ham LT Christian Darrisaw LG Donovan Jackson C Ryan Kelly RG Will Fries RT Brian O'Neill

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter LDE Jonathan Allen NT Jalen Redmond RDE Javon Hargrave WLB Jonathan Greenard LILB Blake Cashman RILB Ivan Pace Jr. SLB Andrew Van Ginkel LCB Isaiah Rodgers SS Joshua Metellus FS Jay Ward RCB Byron Murphy Jr. NB Tavierre Thomas

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

Position Starter PK Will Reichard P Ryan Wright H Ryan Wright PR Myles Price KR Myles Price LS Andrew DePaola

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - RB D'Andre Swift Roschon Johnson Kyle Monangai Travis Homer WR DJ Moore Olamide Zaccheaus - - WR Rome Odunze Devin Duvernay - - WR Luther Burden III Jahdae Walker - - TE Colston Loveland Cole Kmet Durham Smythe - LT Braxton Jones Theo Benedet - - LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman - - C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates - - RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie - - RT Darnell Wright Ozzy Trapilo - -

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Daniel Hardy Austin Booker - LDT Grady Jarrett Shemar Turner Chris Williams - RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings - - RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Dominique Robinson - - WLB Tremaine Edmunds Noah Sewell - - MLB T.J. Edwards Amen Ogbongbemiga - - SLB Ruben Hyppolite II D'Marco Jackson - - LCB Jaylon Johnson Nahshon Wright - - SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks - - FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens - - RCB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones Terell Smith - NB Kyler Gordon Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cairo Santos - - - P Tory Taylor - - - H Tory Taylor - - - PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - - KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - - LS Scott Daly - - -

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB J.J. McCarthy Carson Wentz Max Brosmer - RB Aaron Jones Sr. Jordan Mason Ty Chandler Zavier Scott WR Justin Jefferson Tai Felton Rondale Moore - WR Adam Thielen Myles Price - - WR Jalen Nailor Jordan Addison - - TE T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Gavin Bartholomew - FB C.J. Ham - - - LT Christian Darrisaw Justin Skule - - LG Donovan Jackson Joe Huber - - C Ryan Kelly Michael Jurgens Zeke Correll - RG Will Fries Blake Brandel - - RT Brian O'Neill Walter Rouse Matt Nelson -

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jonathan Allen Levi Drake Rodriguez - - NT Jalen Redmond Alex Williams - - RDE Javon Hargrave Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Elijah Williams - WLB Jonathan Greenard Tyler Batty - - LILB Blake Cashman Eric Wilson Austin Keys - RILB Ivan Pace Jr. Kobe King - - SLB Andrew Van Ginkel Dallas Turner Bo Richter Chaz Chambliss LCB Isaiah Rodgers Jeff Okudah - - SS Joshua Metellus Theo Jackson - - FS Harrison Smith Jay Ward - - RCB Byron Murphy Jr. Dwight McGlothern - - NB Tavierre Thomas - - -

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Will Reichard - - - P Ryan Wright - - - H Ryan Wright - - - PR Myles Price Adam Thielen - - KR Myles Price Ty Chandler Tai Felton - LS Andrew DePaola - - -

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 MNF game

The Bears vs. Vikings MNF clash will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 matchup:

Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC and ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

