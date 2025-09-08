  • home icon
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:37 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in the final Week 1 game of the 2025 season on Monday. The contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 1

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBD'Andre Swift
WRDJ Moore
WRRome Odunze
WRLuther Burden III
TEColston Loveland
LTBraxton Jones
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTGrady Jarrett
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBT.J. Edwards
SLBRuben Hyppolite II
LCBJaylon Johnson
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBKyler Gordon
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
PKCairo Santos
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin Duvernay
KRDevin Duvernay
LSScott Daly
Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
QBJ.J. McCarthy
RBAaron Jones Sr.
WRJustin Jefferson
WRAdam Thielen
WRJalen Nailor
TET.J. Hockenson
FBC.J. Ham
LTChristian Darrisaw
LGDonovan Jackson
CRyan Kelly
RGWill Fries
RTBrian O'Neill
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
LDEJonathan Allen
NTJalen Redmond
RDEJavon Hargrave
WLBJonathan Greenard
LILBBlake Cashman
RILBIvan Pace Jr.
SLBAndrew Van Ginkel
LCBIsaiah Rodgers
SSJoshua Metellus
FSJay Ward
RCBByron Murphy Jr.
NBTavierre Thomas
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
PKWill Reichard
PRyan Wright
HRyan Wright
PRMyles Price
KRMyles Price
LSAndrew DePaola
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum-
RBD'Andre SwiftRoschon JohnsonKyle MonangaiTravis Homer
WRDJ MooreOlamide Zaccheaus--
WRRome OdunzeDevin Duvernay--
WRLuther Burden IIIJahdae Walker--
TEColston LovelandCole KmetDurham Smythe-
LTBraxton JonesTheo Benedet--
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman--
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates--
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie--
RTDarnell WrightOzzy Trapilo--
Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDaniel HardyAustin Booker-
LDTGrady JarrettShemar TurnerChris Williams-
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew Billings--
RDEDayo OdeyingboDominique Robinson--
WLBTremaine EdmundsNoah Sewell--
MLBT.J. EdwardsAmen Ogbongbemiga--
SLBRuben Hyppolite IID'Marco Jackson--
LCBJaylon JohnsonNahshon Wright--
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks--
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens--
RCBTyrique StevensonJaylon JonesTerell Smith-
NBKyler GordonNick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier
Here's a look at the Chicago Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCairo Santos---
PTory Taylor---
HTory Taylor---
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell --
KRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell --
LSScott Daly---
Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJ.J. McCarthyCarson WentzMax Brosmer-
RBAaron Jones Sr.Jordan MasonTy ChandlerZavier Scott
WRJustin JeffersonTai FeltonRondale Moore-
WRAdam ThielenMyles Price--
WRJalen NailorJordan Addison--
TET.J. HockensonJosh OliverGavin Bartholomew-
FBC.J. Ham---
LTChristian DarrisawJustin Skule--
LGDonovan JacksonJoe Huber--
CRyan KellyMichael JurgensZeke Correll-
RGWill FriesBlake Brandel--
RTBrian O'NeillWalter RouseMatt Nelson-
Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJonathan AllenLevi Drake Rodriguez--
NTJalen RedmondAlex Williams--
RDEJavon HargraveTyrion Ingram-DawkinsElijah Williams-
WLBJonathan GreenardTyler Batty--
LILBBlake CashmanEric WilsonAustin Keys-
RILBIvan Pace Jr.Kobe King--
SLBAndrew Van GinkelDallas TurnerBo RichterChaz Chambliss
LCBIsaiah RodgersJeff Okudah--
SSJoshua MetellusTheo Jackson--
FSHarrison SmithJay Ward--
RCBByron Murphy Jr.Dwight McGlothern--
NBTavierre Thomas---
Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWill Reichard---
PRyan Wright---
HRyan Wright---
PRMyles PriceAdam Thielen--
KRMyles PriceTy ChandlerTai Felton-
LSAndrew DePaola---
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 MNF game

The Bears vs. Vikings MNF clash will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 matchup:

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC and ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
