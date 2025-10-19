Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season
The Chicago Bears, who have won three games since Week 3 after suffering two straight defeats to begin the season, will have an opportunity to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints.
Chicago's most recent game was intense, culminating in a 25–24 win over the Washington Commanders.
New Orleans is 1-5 after six games, which is one of the worst records in the NFL. However, three of the Saints' five losses have been by a single score, indicating that they have been more competitive than their record suggests.
Following a 25–19 setback to the New England Patriots, the Saints will see this Week 7 road game as an opportunity to reset and breathe fresh energy into their season.
Here, we will take a look at the predicted starting lineups of both the Bears and the Saints ahead of the game.
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup for Week 7
Chicago Bears projected starting lineup
Below is how the Chicago Bears are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:
Position
Starter
QB
Caleb Williams
RB
De'Andre Swift
WR
Rome Odunze
WR
DJ Moore
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
TE
Cole Kmet
LT
Theo Benedet
LG
Joe Thuney
C
Drew Dalman
RG
Jonah Jackson
RT
Darnell Wright
Below is how the Bears are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:
Position
Starter
LDE
Montez Sweat
LDT
Grady Jarrett
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
MLB
T.J. Edwards
SLB
D'Marco Jackson
LCB
Nashon Wright
SS
Jaquan Brisker
FS
Kevin Byard III
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
NB
Kyler Gordon
Below is how the Bears' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Moody
P
Tory Taylor
H
Tory Taylor
PR
Devin Duvernay
KR
Devin Duvernay
LS
Scott Daly
New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup
Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Bears:
Position
Starter
QB
Spencer Rattler
RB
Alvin Kamara
WR
Chris Olave
WR
Rashid Shaheed
WR
Brandin Cooks
TE
Juwan Johnson
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG
Trevor Penning
C
Erik McCoy
RG
Cesar Ruiz
RT
Taliese Fuaga
Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Bears on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Cameron Jordan
NT
Davon Godchaux
RDE
Bryan Bresee
WLB
Carl Granderson
LLB
Demario Davis
RLB
Pete Werner
SLB
Chase Young
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
SS
Justin Reid
FS
Jonas Sanker
RCB
Alontae Taylor
NB
Isaac Yiadom
Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Bears:
Position
Starter
PK
Blake Grupe
P
Kai Kroeger
H
Kai Kroeger
PR
Rashid Shaheed
KR
Kendre Miller
LS
Zach Wood
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears depth chart
Below, we've provided the Chicago Bears’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
-
RB
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer
WR
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
-
-
WR
DJ Moore
Devin Duvernay
-
-
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jahdae Walker
-
-
TE
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
Durham Smythe
-
LT
Theo Benedet
Braxton Jones
-
-
LG
Joe Thuney
Luke Newman
-
-
C
Drew Dalman
Ryan Bates
-
-
RG
Jonah Jackson
Kiran Amegadjie (IR)
-
-
RT
Darnell Wright
Ozzy Trapilo
-
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Montez Sweat
Dominique Robinson
Daniel Hardy
-
LDT
Grady Jarrett
Chris Williams
Shemar Turner
Jonathan Ford
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Andrew Billings
-
-
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
Austin Booker (IR)
-
-
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Ruben Hyppolite II
Carl Jones Jr.
-
MLB
T.J. Edwards
Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR)
-
-
SLB
Noah Sewell (out)
D'Marco Jackson
-
-
LCB
Nahshon Wright
Jaylon Johnson (IR)
-
-
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
-
-
FS
Kevin Byard III
Jonathan Owens
-
-
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
Jaylon Jones
Terell Smith (IR)
-
NB
Kyler Gordon
Nick McCloud
Josh Blackwell
Zah Frazier (out)
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Cairo Santos (out)
Jake Moody
-
P
Tory Taylor
-
-
H
Tory Taylor
-
-
PR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
-
KR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
Luther Burden III
LS
Scott Daly
-
-
New Orleans Saints depth chart
Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Spencer Rattler
Taysom Hill
Tyler Shough
-
RB
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
Devin Neal
-
WR
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Lynn Polk (IR)
-
WR
Rashid Shaheed
Mason Tipton
Bub Means (IR)
-
WR
Brandin Cooks
Trey Palmer (IR)
-
-
TE
Juwan Johnson
Foster Moreau
Taysom Hill
Jack Stoll
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Asim Richards
Landon Young (IR)
-
LG
Trevor Penning
Dillon Radunz
Nick Saldiveri (IR)
-
C
Erik McCoy
Luke Fortner
Will Clapp (IR)
-
RG
Cesar Ruiz
Dillon Radunz
Torricelli Simpkins III
Xavier Truss
RT
Taliese Fuaga
Barry Wesley (IR)
-
-
Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Cameron Jordan
Jonathan Bullard
-
NT
Davon Godchaux
Khristian Boyd
Vernon Broughton (IR)
RDE
Bryan Bresee
Nathan Shepherd
John Ridgeway III (IR)
WLB
Carl Granderson
-
-
LLB
Demario Davis
Danny Stutsman
Isaiah Stalbird
RLB
Pete Werner
Jaylan Ford
Nephi Sewell
SLB
Chase Young
Chris Rumph II
Jonah Williams
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Michael Davis
-
SS
Justin Reid
Jordan Howden
Ugo Amadi
FS
Jonas Sanker
Terrell Burgess
Julian Blackmon (IR)
RCB
Alontae Taylor
Rejzohn Wright
-
NB
Isaac Yiadom
Quincy Riley
-
Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
PK
Blake Grupe
-
P
Kai Kroeger
-
H
Kai Kroeger
-
PR
Rashid Shaheed
Ugo Amadi
KR
Kendre Miller
Mason Tipton
LS
Zach Wood
-
How to watch the Bears vs. Saints Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Bears are looking to have a winning season this year under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Johnson. If they succeed, it will be their first winning season since they finished 12-4 under Matt Nagy in 2018.
The Bears will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 to get a chance to go 4-2 on the season and stay in the thick of things in the NFC North.
Below, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details:
Date and Time: Sunday, October 19 at 1 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
TV: Fox
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline)
Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV
