  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Oct 19, 2025 10:36 GMT
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears, who have won three games since Week 3 after suffering two straight defeats to begin the season, will have an opportunity to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints.

Ad

Chicago's most recent game was intense, culminating in a 25–24 win over the Washington Commanders.

New Orleans is 1-5 after six games, which is one of the worst records in the NFL. However, three of the Saints' five losses have been by a single score, indicating that they have been more competitive than their record suggests.

Following a 25–19 setback to the New England Patriots, the Saints will see this Week 7 road game as an opportunity to reset and breathe fresh energy into their season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here, we will take a look at the predicted starting lineups of both the Bears and the Saints ahead of the game.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup for Week 7

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Below is how the Chicago Bears are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBDe'Andre Swift
WRRome Odunze
WRDJ Moore
WROlamide Zaccheaus
TECole Kmet
LTTheo Benedet
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Ad

Below is how the Bears are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTGrady Jarrett
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBT.J. Edwards
SLBD'Marco Jackson
LCBNashon Wright
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBKyler Gordon
Ad

Below is how the Bears' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:

PositionStarter
PKJake Moody
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin Duvernay
KRDevin Duvernay
LSScott Daly
Ad

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Bears:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBSpencer Rattler
RBAlvin Kamara
WRChris Olave
WRRashid Shaheed
WRBrandin Cooks
TEJuwan Johnson
LTKelvin Banks Jr.
LGTrevor Penning
CErik McCoy
RGCesar Ruiz
RTTaliese Fuaga
Ad

Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Bears on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDECameron Jordan
NTDavon Godchaux
RDEBryan Bresee
WLBCarl Granderson
LLBDemario Davis
RLBPete Werner
SLBChase Young
LCBKool-Aid McKinstry
SSJustin Reid
FSJonas Sanker
RCBAlontae Taylor
NBIsaac Yiadom
Ad

Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Bears:

PositionStarter
PKBlake Grupe
PKai Kroeger
HKai Kroeger
PRRashid Shaheed
KRKendre Miller
LSZach Wood
Ad

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears depth chart

Below, we've provided the Chicago Bears’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum-
RBD'Andre SwiftKyle MonangaiRoschon JohnsonTravis Homer
WRRome OdunzeLuther Burden III--
WRDJ MooreDevin Duvernay--
WROlamide ZaccheausJahdae Walker--
TECole KmetColston LovelandDurham Smythe-
LTTheo Benedet
Braxton Jones--
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman--
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates--
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie (IR)--
RTDarnell WrightOzzy Trapilo--
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDominique RobinsonDaniel Hardy-
LDTGrady JarrettChris WilliamsShemar TurnerJonathan Ford
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew Billings--
RDEDayo OdeyingboAustin Booker (IR)--
WLBTremaine EdmundsRuben Hyppolite IICarl Jones Jr.-
MLBT.J. EdwardsAmen Ogbongbemiga (IR)--
SLBNoah Sewell (out)D'Marco Jackson--
LCBNahshon WrightJaylon Johnson (IR)--
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks--
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens--
RCBTyrique Stevenson
Jaylon JonesTerell Smith (IR)-
NBKyler GordonNick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier (out)
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKCairo Santos (out)Jake Moody-
PTory Taylor--
HTory Taylor--
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell-
KRDevin DuvernayJosh BlackwellLuther Burden III
LSScott Daly- -
Ad

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSpencer RattlerTaysom HillTyler Shough -
RBAlvin KamaraKendre MillerDevin Neal -
WRChris OlaveDevaughn VeleJa'Lynn Polk (IR)-
WRRashid ShaheedMason TiptonBub Means (IR)-
WRBrandin CooksTrey Palmer (IR)--
TEJuwan JohnsonFoster MoreauTaysom Hill Jack Stoll
LTKelvin Banks Jr.Asim RichardsLandon Young (IR)-
LGTrevor PenningDillon RadunzNick Saldiveri (IR)-
CErik McCoyLuke Fortner Will Clapp (IR)-
RGCesar RuizDillon Radunz Torricelli Simpkins III Xavier Truss
RTTaliese FuagaBarry Wesley (IR)--
Ad

Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDECameron JordanJonathan Bullard-
NTDavon GodchauxKhristian BoydVernon Broughton (IR)
RDEBryan BreseeNathan ShepherdJohn Ridgeway III (IR)
WLBCarl Granderson--
LLBDemario DavisDanny StutsmanIsaiah Stalbird
RLBPete WernerJaylan FordNephi Sewell
SLBChase YoungChris Rumph IIJonah Williams
LCBKool-Aid McKinstryMichael Davis-
SSJustin ReidJordan HowdenUgo Amadi
FSJonas SankerTerrell BurgessJulian Blackmon (IR)
RCBAlontae TaylorRejzohn Wright-
NBIsaac YiadomQuincy Riley-
Ad

Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd
PKBlake Grupe-
PKai Kroeger-
HKai Kroeger-
PRRashid ShaheedUgo Amadi
KRKendre MillerMason Tipton
LSZach Wood-
Ad

How to watch the Bears vs. Saints Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bears are looking to have a winning season this year under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Johnson. If they succeed, it will be their first winning season since they finished 12-4 under Matt Nagy in 2018.

The Bears will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 to get a chance to go 4-2 on the season and stay in the thick of things in the NFC North.

Ad

Below, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 19 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline)

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications