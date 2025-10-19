Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears, who have won three games since Week 3 after suffering two straight defeats to begin the season, will have an opportunity to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints.

Chicago's most recent game was intense, culminating in a 25–24 win over the Washington Commanders.

New Orleans is 1-5 after six games, which is one of the worst records in the NFL. However, three of the Saints' five losses have been by a single score, indicating that they have been more competitive than their record suggests.

Following a 25–19 setback to the New England Patriots, the Saints will see this Week 7 road game as an opportunity to reset and breathe fresh energy into their season.

Here, we will take a look at the predicted starting lineups of both the Bears and the Saints ahead of the game.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup for Week 7

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Below is how the Chicago Bears are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB De'Andre Swift WR Rome Odunze WR DJ Moore WR Olamide Zaccheaus TE Cole Kmet LT Theo Benedet LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Below is how the Bears are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Grady Jarrett RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB T.J. Edwards SLB D'Marco Jackson LCB Nashon Wright SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Kyler Gordon

Below is how the Bears' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:

Position Starter PK Jake Moody P Tory Taylor H Tory Taylor PR Devin Duvernay KR Devin Duvernay LS Scott Daly

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Bears:

Position Starter QB Spencer Rattler RB Alvin Kamara WR Chris Olave WR Rashid Shaheed WR Brandin Cooks TE Juwan Johnson LT Kelvin Banks Jr. LG Trevor Penning C Erik McCoy RG Cesar Ruiz RT Taliese Fuaga

Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Bears on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Cameron Jordan NT Davon Godchaux RDE Bryan Bresee WLB Carl Granderson LLB Demario Davis RLB Pete Werner SLB Chase Young LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry SS Justin Reid FS Jonas Sanker RCB Alontae Taylor NB Isaac Yiadom

Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Bears:

Position Starter PK Blake Grupe P Kai Kroeger H Kai Kroeger PR Rashid Shaheed KR Kendre Miller LS Zach Wood

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears depth chart

Below, we've provided the Chicago Bears’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - RB D'Andre Swift Kyle Monangai Roschon Johnson Travis Homer WR Rome Odunze Luther Burden III - - WR DJ Moore Devin Duvernay - - WR Olamide Zaccheaus Jahdae Walker - - TE Cole Kmet Colston Loveland Durham Smythe - LT Theo Benedet

Braxton Jones - - LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman - - C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates - - RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie (IR) - - RT Darnell Wright Ozzy Trapilo - -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Dominique Robinson Daniel Hardy - LDT Grady Jarrett Chris Williams Shemar Turner Jonathan Ford RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings - - RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Austin Booker (IR) - - WLB Tremaine Edmunds Ruben Hyppolite II Carl Jones Jr. - MLB T.J. Edwards Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR) - - SLB Noah Sewell (out) D'Marco Jackson - - LCB Nahshon Wright Jaylon Johnson (IR) - - SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks - - FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens - - RCB Tyrique Stevenson

Jaylon Jones Terell Smith (IR) - NB Kyler Gordon Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier (out)

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Cairo Santos (out) Jake Moody - P Tory Taylor - - H Tory Taylor - - PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell Luther Burden III LS Scott Daly - -

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Spencer Rattler Taysom Hill Tyler Shough - RB Alvin Kamara Kendre Miller Devin Neal - WR Chris Olave Devaughn Vele Ja'Lynn Polk (IR) - WR Rashid Shaheed Mason Tipton Bub Means (IR) - WR Brandin Cooks Trey Palmer (IR) - - TE Juwan Johnson Foster Moreau Taysom Hill Jack Stoll LT Kelvin Banks Jr. Asim Richards Landon Young (IR) - LG Trevor Penning Dillon Radunz Nick Saldiveri (IR) - C Erik McCoy Luke Fortner Will Clapp (IR) - RG Cesar Ruiz Dillon Radunz Torricelli Simpkins III Xavier Truss RT Taliese Fuaga Barry Wesley (IR) - -

Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Cameron Jordan Jonathan Bullard - NT Davon Godchaux Khristian Boyd Vernon Broughton (IR) RDE Bryan Bresee Nathan Shepherd John Ridgeway III (IR) WLB Carl Granderson - - LLB Demario Davis Danny Stutsman Isaiah Stalbird RLB Pete Werner Jaylan Ford Nephi Sewell SLB Chase Young Chris Rumph II Jonah Williams LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry Michael Davis - SS Justin Reid Jordan Howden Ugo Amadi FS Jonas Sanker Terrell Burgess Julian Blackmon (IR) RCB Alontae Taylor Rejzohn Wright - NB Isaac Yiadom Quincy Riley -

Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd PK Blake Grupe - P Kai Kroeger - H Kai Kroeger - PR Rashid Shaheed Ugo Amadi KR Kendre Miller Mason Tipton LS Zach Wood -

How to watch the Bears vs. Saints Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bears are looking to have a winning season this year under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Johnson. If they succeed, it will be their first winning season since they finished 12-4 under Matt Nagy in 2018.

The Bears will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 to get a chance to go 4-2 on the season and stay in the thick of things in the NFC North.

Below, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game, including TV and streaming details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 19 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline)

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

