  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:48 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will square off against the Washington Commanders (3-2) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

Ad

Ahead of the Bears vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 6

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBD'Andre Swift
WRDJ Moore
WRRome Odunze
WROlamide Zaccheaus
TECole Kmet
LTTheo Benedet
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTDarnell Wright
Ad

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTChris Williams
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBT.J. Edwards
SLBNoah Sewell
LCBNahshon Wright
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBKyler Gordon
Ad

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
PKCairo Santos
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin Duvernay
KRDevin Duvernay
LSScott Daly
Ad

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBJayden Daniels
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt
WRJaylin Lane
WRDeebo Samuel
WRChris Moore
TEZach Ertz
LTLaremy Tunsil
LGChris Paul
CTyler Biadasz
RGAndrew Wylie
RTJosh Conerly Jr.
Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
LDEDorance Armstrong
LDTDaron Payne
RDTJavon Kinlaw
RDEPreston Smith
WLBFrankie Luvu
MLBBobby Wagner
SLBVon Miller
LCBTrey Amos
SSJeremy Reaves
FSQuan Martin
RCBMarshon Lattimore
NBMike Sainristil
Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin Lane
KRDeebo Samuel
LSTyler Ott
Ad

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders depth chart for Week 6

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum-
RBD'Andre SwiftKyle MonangaiRoschon JohnsonTravis Homer (IR)
WRDJ MooreLuther Burden III--
WRRome OdunzeDevin Duvernay--
WROlamide ZaccheausJahdae Walker--
TECole KmetColston Loveland (Q)Durham Smythe-
LTTheo BenedetBraxton Jones--
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman--
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates--
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie (IR)--
RTDarnell WrightOzzy Trapilo--
Ad

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDominique RobinsonDaniel Hardy-
LDTGrady Jarrett (O)Chris WilliamsShemar Turner-
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew Billings--
RDEDayo OdeyingboTanoh KpassagnonAustin Booker (IR)-
WLBTremaine EdmundsRuben Hyppolite IICarl Jones Jr.-
MLBT.J. EdwardsAmen Ogbongbemiga (IR)--
SLBNoah SewellD'Marco Jackson--
LCBNahshon WrightJaylon Johnson (IR)--
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks--
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens--
RCBTyrique StevensonJaylon JonesTerell Smith (IR)-
NBKyler GordonNick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier (O)
Ad

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCairo Santos (Q)---
PTory Taylor---
HTory Taylor---
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell--
KRDevin DuvernayJosh BlackwellLuther Burden III-
LSScott Daly---
Ad

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaJosh Johnson-
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittChris Rodriguez Jr. (Q)Jeremy McNicholsAustin Ekeler (IR)
WRTerry McLaurin (O)Luke McCaffrey--
WRDeebo Samuel (Q)Jaylin Lane--
WRNoah Brown (O)Chris Moore--
TEZach ErtzJohn BatesBen SinnottColson Yankoff
LTLaremy TunsilGeorge FantLucas Niang (IR)-
LGChris PaulNick AllegrettiBrandon Coleman-
CTyler Biadasz---
RGAndrew WylieNick AllegrettiSam Cosmi (O)-
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent Scott--
Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDorance ArmstrongJalyn Holmes--
LDTDaron PayneEddie Goldman (Q)--
RDTJavon KinlawJer'Zhan Newton--
RDEPreston SmithDeatrich Wise Jr. (IR)Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR)-
WLBFrankie LuvuNick BelloreAle Kaho-
MLBBobby WagnerJordan MageeKain Medrano-
SLBVon MillerJacob Martin--
LCBTrey AmosJonathan Jones (IR)--
SSJeremy ReavesDarnell SavagePercy Butler-
FSQuan MartinTyler OwensWill Harris (IR)-
RCBMarshon LattimoreAntonio Hamilton Sr.--
NBMike SainristilNoah Igbinoghene--
Ad

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt Gay---
PTress Way---
HTress Way---
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffrey--
KRDeebo Samuel (Q)Luke McCaffrey--
LSTyler Ott---
Ad

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 MNF contest

The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications