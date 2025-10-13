The Chicago Bears (2-2) will square off against the Washington Commanders (3-2) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

Ahead of the Bears vs. Commanders game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders projected starting lineup for Week 6

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB D'Andre Swift WR DJ Moore WR Rome Odunze WR Olamide Zaccheaus TE Cole Kmet LT Theo Benedet LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Darnell Wright

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Chris Williams RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB T.J. Edwards SLB Noah Sewell LCB Nahshon Wright SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Kyler Gordon

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter PK Cairo Santos P Tory Taylor H Tory Taylor PR Devin Duvernay KR Devin Duvernay LS Scott Daly

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter QB Jayden Daniels RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt WR Jaylin Lane WR Deebo Samuel WR Chris Moore TE Zach Ertz LT Laremy Tunsil LG Chris Paul C Tyler Biadasz RG Andrew Wylie RT Josh Conerly Jr.

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter LDE Dorance Armstrong LDT Daron Payne RDT Javon Kinlaw RDE Preston Smith WLB Frankie Luvu MLB Bobby Wagner SLB Von Miller LCB Trey Amos SS Jeremy Reaves FS Quan Martin RCB Marshon Lattimore NB Mike Sainristil

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

Position Starter PK Matt Gay P Tress Way H Tress Way PR Jaylin Lane KR Deebo Samuel LS Tyler Ott

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders depth chart for Week 6

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - RB D'Andre Swift Kyle Monangai Roschon Johnson Travis Homer (IR) WR DJ Moore Luther Burden III - - WR Rome Odunze Devin Duvernay - - WR Olamide Zaccheaus Jahdae Walker - - TE Cole Kmet Colston Loveland (Q) Durham Smythe - LT Theo Benedet Braxton Jones - - LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman - - C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates - - RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie (IR) - - RT Darnell Wright Ozzy Trapilo - -

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Dominique Robinson Daniel Hardy - LDT Grady Jarrett (O) Chris Williams Shemar Turner - RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings - - RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Tanoh Kpassagnon Austin Booker (IR) - WLB Tremaine Edmunds Ruben Hyppolite II Carl Jones Jr. - MLB T.J. Edwards Amen Ogbongbemiga (IR) - - SLB Noah Sewell D'Marco Jackson - - LCB Nahshon Wright Jaylon Johnson (IR) - - SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks - - FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens - - RCB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones Terell Smith (IR) - NB Kyler Gordon Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier (O)

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cairo Santos (Q) - - - P Tory Taylor - - - H Tory Taylor - - - PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - - KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell Luther Burden III - LS Scott Daly - - -

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Josh Johnson - RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Q) Jeremy McNichols Austin Ekeler (IR) WR Terry McLaurin (O) Luke McCaffrey - - WR Deebo Samuel (Q) Jaylin Lane - - WR Noah Brown (O) Chris Moore - - TE Zach Ertz John Bates Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff LT Laremy Tunsil George Fant Lucas Niang (IR) - LG Chris Paul Nick Allegretti Brandon Coleman - C Tyler Biadasz - - - RG Andrew Wylie Nick Allegretti Sam Cosmi (O) - RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott - -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Dorance Armstrong Jalyn Holmes - - LDT Daron Payne Eddie Goldman (Q) - - RDT Javon Kinlaw Jer'Zhan Newton - - RDE Preston Smith Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR) Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR) - WLB Frankie Luvu Nick Bellore Ale Kaho - MLB Bobby Wagner Jordan Magee Kain Medrano - SLB Von Miller Jacob Martin - - LCB Trey Amos Jonathan Jones (IR) - - SS Jeremy Reaves Darnell Savage Percy Butler - FS Quan Martin Tyler Owens Will Harris (IR) - RCB Marshon Lattimore Antonio Hamilton Sr. - - NB Mike Sainristil Noah Igbinoghene - -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Gay - - - P Tress Way - - - H Tress Way - - - PR Jaylin Lane Luke McCaffrey - - KR Deebo Samuel (Q) Luke McCaffrey - - LS Tyler Ott - - -

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 MNF contest

The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

